Sector urges Welsh government to increase homelessness funding by further 10%

Sector bodies have called for a further 10% increase to homelessness funding in the Welsh government’s 2026-27 Budget, warning that the current uplift would lead to reduced capacity and staff redundancies #UKhousing

The report, published on Wednesday and titled Home Matters, called on politicians of all parties to prioritise homelessness funding in the final Budget with a further 10% increase, highlighting that demand for housing support services continues to outstrip supply.

Data gathered from 36 organisations suggested that 92% of Welsh providers would likely need to reduce service capacity and freeze recruitment if the government were to go ahead with this 2% increase for 2026-27.

The Welsh government has proposed a 2% increase to the homelessness support and prevention budget, but this has been branded as “simply not enough” in a new report from Community Housing Cymru (CHC) and Cymorth Cymru, the representative body for homelessness services.

“This investment is vital to ensure services can meet growing demand, pay frontline workers at least the Real Living Wage and cover increased costs like National Insurance contributions,” the report said.

Its data from housing support providers indicated that a 12% increase in funding “will be needed to cover the increase in the Real Living Wage and maintain differentials for immediate managers”.

This follows a warning from the Local Government and Housing Committee in October that housing support staff are facing homelessness themselves due to low pay and funding pressures.

The report has been published as the Welsh government and opposition parties meet to discuss the final Budget, which will be published on 20 January.

CHC and Cymorth Cymru found that two-thirds of providers using Housing Support Grant (HSG) or Homelessness Prevention Grant (HPG) funding are running their services “at a deficit”.

The survey also asked providers what was likely to happen if the HSG and HPG budgets were only increased by 2%, as indicated by the draft Budget. It found that three-quarters of providers would likely not bid for new or re-tendered contracts, while 63% said they would likely need to make staff redundant.