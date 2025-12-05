Sector urges Welsh government to increase homelessness funding by further 10%

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Sector bodies have called for a further 10% increase to homelessness funding in the Welsh government’s 2026-27 Budget, warning that the current uplift would lead to reduced capacity and staff redundancies.
The Welsh government has proposed a 2% increase to the homelessness support and prevention budget, but this has been branded as “simply not enough” in a new report from Community Housing Cymru (CHC) and Cymorth Cymru, the representative body for homelessness services.
Data gathered from 36 organisations suggested that 92% of Welsh providers would likely need to reduce service capacity and freeze recruitment if the government were to go ahead with this 2% increase for 2026-27.
The report, published on Wednesday and titled Home Matters, called on politicians of all parties to prioritise homelessness funding in the final Budget with a further 10% increase, highlighting that demand for housing support services continues to outstrip supply.
“This investment is vital to ensure services can meet growing demand, pay frontline workers at least the Real Living Wage and cover increased costs like National Insurance contributions,” the report said.
Its data from housing support providers indicated that a 12% increase in funding “will be needed to cover the increase in the Real Living Wage and maintain differentials for immediate managers”.
This follows a warning from the Local Government and Housing Committee in October that housing support staff are facing homelessness themselves due to low pay and funding pressures.
The report has been published as the Welsh government and opposition parties meet to discuss the final Budget, which will be published on 20 January.
CHC and Cymorth Cymru found that two-thirds of providers using Housing Support Grant (HSG) or Homelessness Prevention Grant (HPG) funding are running their services “at a deficit”.
The survey also asked providers what was likely to happen if the HSG and HPG budgets were only increased by 2%, as indicated by the draft Budget. It found that three-quarters of providers would likely not bid for new or re-tendered contracts, while 63% said they would likely need to make staff redundant.
The report said: “Given that 92% of organisations would likely need to freeze recruitment, and 63% would likely need to make staff redundant if they only receive a 2% uplift, we wanted to try to quantify the impact on the size of the workforce.
“The data we received from providers suggests that the HSG/HPG-funded workforce would be reduced by an average of 10% in this scenario. If we estimate the homelessness and housing support workforce to be between 3,000 and 4,000 staff, this will equate to 300-400 members of staff losing their jobs.”
CHC and Cymorth Cymru highlighted the pressure on the homelessness and housing support system, with recent Welsh government statistics showing that 10,876 people were in temporary accommodation at the end of September.
The survey also found that 86% of support providers reported an increase in demand for their services since last year.
In response to the report, the Welsh government said it shares Cymorth Cymru and CHC’s “belief that everyone deserves a safe and secure home”.
A spokesperson continued: “That’s why we continue to take a ‘no-one left out’ approach to homelessness in Wales. We’re tackling homelessness at its root cause through prevention, reducing the number of people who need temporary accommodation.
“This year we’re investing almost £240m in homelessness prevention and housing support, including more than £204m for the HSG. Despite economic challenges, we’ve increased this budget by over 60% – £77m – since 2019.
“Our recently introduced Homelessness and Social Housing Allocation (Wales) Bill will transform how Wales addresses homelessness. Developed with people who have lived experience [of homelessness], it focuses on earlier identification and prevention, giving us more tools to support people into stable, permanent housing.”
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