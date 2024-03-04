Sector veteran named vice-chair at Yorkshire landlord

Ms D’Souza, who spent 25 years as boss of Manchester-based Arawak Walton Housing Association up until last year, has taken up the post at the 1,400-home group.

She has filled the vice-chair role left vacant by Rupert Pometsey, who stepped up to be MHA’s chair in December as a replacement for Barrington Billings.

Ms D’Souza is known in the sector as the former long-serving chair of BME National, the umbrella body for Black and minority ethnic housing associations.