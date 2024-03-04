Sector veteran named vice-chair at Yorkshire landlord

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Well-known sector figure Cym D’Souza has been appointed vice-chair of Bradford-based Manningham Housing Association (MHA).
Ms D’Souza, who spent 25 years as boss of Manchester-based Arawak Walton Housing Association up until last year, has taken up the post at the 1,400-home group.
She has filled the vice-chair role left vacant by Rupert Pometsey, who stepped up to be MHA’s chair in December as a replacement for Barrington Billings.
Ms D’Souza is known in the sector as the former long-serving chair of BME National, the umbrella body for Black and minority ethnic housing associations.
Ms D’Souza said she was “excited” to join MHA’s board.
“I know that exciting plans are in place to build on the progress MHA has made in recent years,” she said. “I look forward to playing my part in delivering them.”
Mr Pometsey said: “It is a delight to welcome Cym as our new vice- chair. She is one of the most respected individuals in housing and brings an unrivalled breadth of experience to the boardroom.”
MHA, which operates homes across Bradford and Keighley, currently has a G1/V1 rating with the regulator.
In its last reported full year to the end of March 2023, the landlord recorded a pre-tax surplus of £888,000 on turnover of £8.7m.
MHA was launched in 1986, following a piece of research undertaken into the housing needs of Black and Asian communities in Bradford by the Bangladeshi Youth Organisation.
Earlier this year, MHA became the first housing association to achieve a global standard for diversity and inclusion in HR management.
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