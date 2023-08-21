Sector figures have voiced their concerns over the potential challenges for landlords to meet a new regulatory requirement to physically inspect all homes #UKhousing

It does not define “up to date”, the interpretation of which the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) is likely to leave to housing providers’ discretion.

The consultation document says “registered providers must have an accurate record at an individual property level of the condition of their stock, based on a physical assessment of all homes, and keep this up to date”.

The regulator launched a consultation on new proposed consumer standards at the end of last month.

If surveys of homes inside and out were required every one or two years, this might also be a “tall order”, another figure said.

Senior representatives Inside Housing has spoken to said that while the new proposed standards are welcome, landlords should not be held to account “for what’s going on inside properties that we simply cannot access” and that courts need to grant access.

The requirement is included in the proposed new Safety and Quality Standard, one of four revised standards designed to protect tenants and improve the service they receive.

The standards, which also include the Transparency, Influence and Accountability Standard; the Neighbourhood and Community Standard; and the Tenancy Standard are part of sweeping reforms to the regulation of social housing that were initially proposed more than six years ago in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

They will replace the Home Standard, the Tenancy Standard, the Neighbourhood and Community Standard and the Tenant Involvement and Empowerment Standard, and will apply to all housing associations and stock-holding councils.

The regulator intends that they be in place from next April, following the consultation.

As well as having an accurate record based on a physical assessment of all homes, a specific expectation around stock quality in the consultation document is that landlords must use that data to inform their provision of good-quality, “well-maintained and safe homes” for tenants.

In response to the specific expectations around stock condition, Matthew Bailes, chief executive of Paradigm, said: “We do need confidence that all of our homes are at the right standard, so I have no difficulty with the thrust of the new requirements. But there are some important questions about how best to achieve this.”

He said there should not be too heavy a reliance on stock condition surveys alone.

“Providers should have lots of other relevant data – for example, the history of repairs, investment works and compliance checks; data on thermal efficiency; and wider contextual information, for example on the level of contact, complaints and vulnerability.

“The trick is to bring all the information together, as well as on-the-ground intelligence, to create a rich picture and spot any gaps.”

He also said the sector needs the courts to grant access when necessary.

“We are happy to be held to account, but not for what’s going on inside properties that we simply cannot access,” Mr Bailes said.

Paul Price, chief executive of the Association of Retained Council Housing (ARCH), said that a number of members are now looking at 100% stock condition surveys inside and out of properties.

But he said if too many landlords jump to do them at the same time, there will be significant demand on a finite number of building surveyors.