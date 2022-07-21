Sector vows to ‘do better’ following select committee report

Housing bodies have broadly welcomed a report published yesterday by the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Select Committee as part of its inquiry into the regulation of social housing.

The report, which criticised landlords for being “too passive” in maintaining the condition of their stock, includes a number of recommendations for the sector and for politicians, including a more proactive approach to stock condition surveys and increased grant funding for regeneration.

Gavin Smart, chief executive at the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), welcomed many of the report’s findings.

“The sector acknowledges it must do better and this report is a further reminder of that,” he said.

The LUHC Committee launched its inquiry in part due to ongoing investigations into the poor condition of homes in the social housing sector, which was sparked by a report by ITV News last year.