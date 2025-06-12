Sector ‘wary’ as report says for-profits should be allowed in Scotland

Industry bodies in Scotland have raised concerns after a new government-commissioned report said for-profit providers should be allowed to operate in the country #UKhousing

“The taskforce recognises that the ‘for-profit’ approach has not been preferred in Scotland and a significant change would need to be accompanied with appropriate safeguards for all parties,” the report said.

For-profit companies are currently banned from providing social housing in Scotland.

Among its proposals, the 24-page report said the government should “allow new entrants to deliver affordable housing on a ‘for-profit’ basis utilising public sector pension funds”.

The report by the Housing Investment Taskforce (HIT), published this week, laid out a string of recommendations aimed at boosting investment in housing.

However, it said permitting for-profits in Scotland would be “the single biggest intervention that would attract more mobile private capital to affordable housing”.

Paul McLennan, Scotland’s housing minister who has just stepped down, said the report’s recommendations would be taken forward.

The Chartered Institute of Housing Scotland said: “We are wary about models that may risk increased financialisation of the sector, which in turn would mean higher long-term rents for tenants.”

The organisation said it would like more information “on the risk/ benefit of a for-profit provider of affordable homes in Scotland before we are convinced of its merit”.

It added: “Scotland has a successful structure for the delivery of social and affordable housing. The challenge is that funding from the state is increasingly not covering a proportionate share of the costs.”

Sally Thomas, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, said the current model was a “tried-and-tested formula”, where private finance supplemented housing associations’ funding beyond what they receive from the government.

She added: “Private finance alone cannot end the housing emergency.

“What we need to see is a long-term funding plan for social housing, with public money combined with private investment, as would be the case for other types of critical infrastructure essential for the functioning of the country.”