Sector watchdog publishes learnings from two landlords dealing with pest infestations

The watchdog said the results of probes into the Guinness Partnership and the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham show “common lessons” in dealing with the problem.

These include the scope of policies, working with specialist contractors, oversight and co-ordination of works, and reporting.

Richard Blakeway, who steps down as the the housing ombudsman next month, said: “Clear action should be taken on pests, but sometimes there is confusion over responsibility between the landlord and resident.

“There can also be a focus on rats and mice without fully recognising the impact of insects.”