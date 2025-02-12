Sector watchdog reports 100% increase in determined cases for social housing residents

The sector watchdog’s 2023-24 annual report and accounts revealed the increase in its determinations as it reported the delivery of 600 formal investigations per month.

This monthly figure marked a 60% increase on the previous 12 months, and 85% of those investigations were upheld. Annually, this amounted to a 107% increase in the number of investigations completed.

In his foreword, Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “These higher volumes reflect the experience of many landlords too, as we embed the Complaint Handling Code and access to complaint procedures improves.

“With independent analysis suggesting that landlords may still be underreporting complaints, these higher volumes are likely to be the new normal in the medium term.”