Sector watchdog sets four objectives and consults on five-year business plan

The sector watchdog hopes its plans will deliver “healthier homes, fairer services and trusting relationships” as it seeks views and feedback from residents, landlords, advocacy agencies, representative groups, MPs and councillors.

In focusing on these goals, the ombudsman hopes it can improve its own service by reducing the time it takes to investigate each complaint, with most cases to be investigated within six months by the end of the strategy period.

It promises a fair treatment of resident complaints across England, alongside a focus on leadership and governance – particularly the role of the member responsible for complaints – in supporting positive complaint-handling cultures.

In addition, it will allow open-source access to its casework data and share learning from complaints with the sector to improve services and prevent complaints needing ombudsman intervention.

The strategy also sets out its plan to transform systems, processes, and how it will develop its people to deliver an effective and efficient service.

The consultation runs until the end of this month. It is not proposing to increase the fee it charges members in 2025-26.