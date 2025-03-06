Sector watchdog sets four objectives and consults on five-year business plan

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The Housing Ombudsman has set four objectives as part of its plans to consult on its 2025-26 business plan and five-year strategy.
The sector watchdog hopes its plans will deliver “healthier homes, fairer services and trusting relationships” as it seeks views and feedback from residents, landlords, advocacy agencies, representative groups, MPs and councillors.
Its corporate strategy proposes four objectives:
In focusing on these goals, the ombudsman hopes it can improve its own service by reducing the time it takes to investigate each complaint, with most cases to be investigated within six months by the end of the strategy period.
It promises a fair treatment of resident complaints across England, alongside a focus on leadership and governance – particularly the role of the member responsible for complaints – in supporting positive complaint-handling cultures.
In addition, it will allow open-source access to its casework data and share learning from complaints with the sector to improve services and prevent complaints needing ombudsman intervention.
The strategy also sets out its plan to transform systems, processes, and how it will develop its people to deliver an effective and efficient service.
The consultation runs until the end of this month. It is not proposing to increase the fee it charges members in 2025-26.
It comes as demand for the ombudsman’s service has more than doubled in the past two years as its statutory role has expanded.
Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “We want to see the housing sector thrive during these challenging and changing times, to grasp new opportunities, and to champion healthier homes and fairer services.
“The strategy looks to reimagine our relationship with residents, creating simpler and easier access to housing redress. Doing so in a way that is person-centred, with faster decisions – offering a genuine alternative to legal action. This builds on our work to meet to the unprecedented volumes of casework we have seen.
“And we look to do the same for landlords, where we will continue to provide accountability, redress and transparency. We want to do more to strengthen local resolution, build trust and move from transactional engagement, based on individual complaints, to strategic support through our Centre for Learning.”
The ombudsman reported a 100% increase in the number of case determinations for social housing residents in its latest annual report.
The sector watchdog’s 2023-24 annual report and accounts, published in February, revealed the increase in its determinations as it reported the delivery of 600 formal investigations per month.
This monthly figure marked a 60% increase on the previous 12 months, and 85% of those investigations were upheld. Annually, this amounted to a 107% increase in the number of investigations completed.
Mr Blakeway added: “I want residents to know their rights and be treated fairly and respectfully, whether their complaint comes to us or not, helping to make relationships between residents and landlords stronger and more trusting.
“Finally, it deepens our relationship with the wider regulatory system, given the unique and independent perspective we offer, by providing insight, open data and alerting it to emerging concerns for enforcement and regulatory bodies, as well as policymakers.”
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