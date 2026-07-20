Sector welcomes Andy Burnham as new prime minister

“Our Renew inquiry has found that housing-led regeneration can unlock at least 500,000 good quality homes across the North of England,” she said.

Ms Harrison said Mr Burnham has “acknowledged the importance of regeneration”

“So we hope he will seize the moment to build on investment that the government has already made in housing, with long-term devolved regeneration funding, and support to build local capacity and expertise,” she added.

Ms Harrison said: “Andy Burnham is a big backer of devolution, and we know he wants to build on the success we have already seen in the North. In areas where devolution has progressed further, social housing providers and other partners have collaborated and have had real success scaling up what works for communities so more people and places benefit.”

In a statement, the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) congratulated Mr Burnham.

It welcomed his track record in “championing the importance of housing to opportunity, economic growth and community wellbeing”, while “making a strong case for devolution and empowering local leaders to meet the needs of their communities”.

The CIH said: “In his first speech as prime minister, he spoke about restoring hope and opportunity and made a clear commitment to building more council housing and ending rough sleeping - an ambition that will resonate strongly across the housing sector

“We look forward to working with his new administration to support delivery of the affordable and social homes the country urgently needs, helping to create stronger communities and ensure more people have access to a safe, secure and affordable place to call home.”

The organisation also thanked Sir Keir Starmer for his “leadership on housing and for keeping the need to increase […] supply at the heart of the national conversation during his time in office”.

Stephen Cowan, chair of London Councils, welcomed Mr Burnham while highlighting that the capital has long “suffered some of the highest poverty rates in North West Europe and the capital’s productivity growth has stalled”.

“Our challenge now is to recharge the capital and lift up the country.

"The new Prime Minister is absolutely right to start by offering hope of a brighter future. We know that by working together with Andy Burnham’s government, we can set out a new roadmap that builds inclusive growth and empowers communities across Britain, from Makerfield to Merton, to tackle our country’s ills.

“All of us at London Councils look forward to doing precisely that,” Mr Cowan said.

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, said it looks forward to “learning more about proposals aimed at addressing current housing concerns”.

“There are many complex challenges that remain regarding the delivery of a sustainable mix of affordable housing across each region.

“Over the coming months, it will be essential that the sector has a clear opportunity to engage with the UK government on key housing issues, helping to ensure that the manifesto commitment to deliver 1.5 million homes across England becomes a reality,” he said.

Paul Rickard, chief executive of developer Pocket Living, said Mr Burnham has placed housing at the “very heart of his domestic agenda”.

He said it is “vital that his new administration not only continues with the planning reform agenda of the previous one, but seriously gets to grips with the viability challenge currently strangling the housebuilding sector across the UK”.

Greg Reed, chief executive at Places for People, said: “The prime minister’s mission for social housing and rough sleeping can strengthen Communities and drive sustainable growth across the country.

“To maintain this momentum as planned, we now urgently need a decision on the Social and Affordable Homes Programme – our bid for which will build many thousands of homes for social rent by 2036. Clarity on this is essential for our sector to increase housebuilding, end homelessness and cut state spend on temporary accommodation.

“As a trusted strategic partner of Homes England, we welcome the prime minister’s mandate to end rough sleeping and his recognition of the link between housing, skills, social mobility and economic opportunity.

“We stand ready to work with the prime minister, his cabinet and ministers, local leaders and partners to build skills, build homes, and build futures.”