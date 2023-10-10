Sector welcomes Starmer’s plan for 1.5 million homes

In his conference speech, the Labour Party leader pledged a “decade of national renewal" #UKhousing

Under Sir Keir, Labour will give towns and cities new powers over planning and building, because “getting Britain building again is critical for economic growth”.

“Where there’s good land for affordable homes, we’ll get shovels in the ground, cranes in the sky and build the next generation of Labour new towns,” said the Labour leader.

He highlighted the current system as the main obstacle blocking the building of new homes.

Sir Keir Starmer promised to “build a new Britain” in his address to the Labour Party Conference, that promised to “bulldoze through” what he described as a “restrictive” planning system.

His plan includes a blitz of planning reform to quickly boost housebuilding to buy and rent, while enhancing local voice on ‘how’ housing is built, with communities confident plans will be delivered.

The Labour leader spoke of a “next generation of Labour new towns”, creating new communities with green spaces, reliable transport links and bustling high streets.

There will be a package of devolution to regional mayors, who will be given stronger powers over planning and control over housing investment.

The Labour Party also plans to introduce a ‘planning passport’ for urban brownfield development, featuring a fast-track approval and delivery mechanism for high-density housing on urban brownfield sites.

Alongside this, there are proposals to give first-time buyers ‘first dibs’, aimed at supporting younger people by giving them the first chance at homes in new housing developments with a government-backed mortgage guarantee scheme.

Sir Keir said: “No more land-bankers sitting comfortably on brownfield sites while rents in their community rise.

“No more councils refusing to develop a local plan because they prefer the back-door deals. No more inertia in the face of resistance – and there will be resistance from people who say, ‘No, we don’t want Britain’s future here.’

“My message to them is this. A future must be built. That is the responsibility of a serious government.”

He also rejected the idea that Labour was “tearing up” the green belt and that Labour would build on the “grey belt” of car parks and disused wasteland. He added that “this cannot be justified as a reason to hold our future back”.