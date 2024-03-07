Sector’s debt pile to hit £120bn by 2026, says S&P

In a new report, the ratings agency said it expects gross borrowing over the next two years to total £21bn, with around £11bn predicted to be used for refinancing.

“We expect social housing providers will gradually return to debt capital markets after two years of limited issuances,” Karin Erlander, a credit analyst at S&P, said.

Places for People, Aster and Sovereign Network Group have been among the few landlords to raise funds on the markets in the past 12 months as the economic climate has remained uncertain.

Debt in the sector is expected to increase by 5% per year to reach £120bn by 2026, S&P said in its report.