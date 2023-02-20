Seeing things from a queer perspective is central to inclusion

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LGBTQ+ History Month is about reflecting on queer history, while looking forward and continuing to promote equality, diversity and inclusion. Beth Pert explains how Sovereign’s LGBTQ+ Network is designed to support these goals
LGBT+ History Month has been observed each February since 2005 to commemorate the abolition of Section 28 of the Local Government Act 2003.
Section 28 was a piece of legislation introduced in 1988 that prevented councils and schools from “promoting the teaching of the acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship”, which is why education is such a big part of this month.
This year’s theme is #BehindTheLens, which honours LGBTQ+ people’s contribution to TV, film and media from behind the camera. Everyone behind the lens has a lived experience and a story to tell, including directors, choreographers, producers, animators, make-up artists, lighting engineers, caterers and many more.
TV and film can be a great conversation starter. We often talk about the TV shows we’ve been binge-watching, how we can relate to the main character, or how we expect the cliffhanger to play out.
Following the success of TV shows such as It’s a Sin, Heartstopper, Tales of the City and Schitt’s Creek, we’ve been given the perfect opportunity to start talking more about LGBTQ+ matters.
The more we talk about things, the more we learn.
Having this sort of visibility also goes beyond the screen and into real-life situations, even for housing associations like Sovereign, where I sit on its treasury team. Here, my work involves looking at our investment portfolio, monitoring cash flow and payments for loans.
Sovereign is passionate about equality, diversity and inclusion and has several employee networks. Our LGBTQ+ Network is designed to inspire, educate and support. It is there to help staff and customers in shaping a positive and inclusive ethos at Sovereign.
During meetings, members of Sovereign’s LGBTQ+ Network have discussed how our customers and colleagues may find themselves in a position where they feel they need to hide their identity.
This was a subject that was highlighted in the 2017 No Place Like Home report. It found that 32% of LGBTQ residents felt their neighbourhood wasn’t a safe place to live and 21% were uncomfortable with a repairs person entering their home.
When talking about LGBT+ History Month, Ami Painter, chair of Sovereign’s LGBTQ+ Network, explained how making a difference as a network and as an organisation means we also need to look #BehindTheLens and see things from a customer’s perspective.
This got me thinking about a personal experience. Having had issues with my broadband connection, I booked an appointment for an engineer to visit. The engineer quickly identified the fault and set about fixing it, while chatting about their wife and children. After fixing the fault and packing up her tools, the engineer thanked me and said that having experienced so much discrimination and abuse for being queer, it had been refreshing to not disguise her true self in a customer’s home.
She also said she was able to be herself as she’d noticed a boxset of a popular LGBTQ+ TV show next to the broadband box.
Whether the engineer thought I was an ally or part of the LGBTQ+ community didn’t matter, but the positive interaction was the result of a TV show. This shows the significance of the #BehindTheLens theme for this year, as well as the power of film, TV and the media to unite us all.
“The key purpose for this is for people to think about what it means to be an ally”
At Sovereign, we are clear that our customers shouldn’t feel uncomfortable in their own home and our colleagues shouldn’t need to hide who they are either. As a housing association with more than 61,000 properties, the interactions we have with our customers and colleagues on a day-to-day basis are significant. These interactions really do matter and even the smallest gestures can help to make a difference.
Wearing a rainbow lanyard or displaying a Pride sticker in our van windows can mean a great deal. Being confident to challenge stereotypes and information also means a lot.
Just like television cameras, we’re all able shift focus, see things from different angles and take action to be more inclusive. The key purpose for this is for people to think about what it means to be an ally. It is also an opportunity for people to consider how they can showcase their support.
LGBT+ History Month is a powerful reminder of why we must all take this action.
Beth Pert, treasury officer, Sovereign
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