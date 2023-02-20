Seeing things from a queer perspective is central to inclusion

LGBT+ History Month has been observed each February since 2005 to commemorate the abolition of Section 28 of the Local Government Act 2003.

Section 28 was a piece of legislation introduced in 1988 that prevented councils and schools from “promoting the teaching of the acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship”, which is why education is such a big part of this month.

This year’s theme is #BehindTheLens, which honours LGBTQ+ people’s contribution to TV, film and media from behind the camera. Everyone behind the lens has a lived experience and a story to tell, including directors, choreographers, producers, animators, make-up artists, lighting engineers, caterers and many more.

TV and film can be a great conversation starter. We often talk about the TV shows we’ve been binge-watching, how we can relate to the main character, or how we expect the cliffhanger to play out.

Following the success of TV shows such as It’s a Sin, Heartstopper, Tales of the City and Schitt’s Creek, we’ve been given the perfect opportunity to start talking more about LGBTQ+ matters.

The more we talk about things, the more we learn.