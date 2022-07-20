Select committee report on regulating social housing: six key recommendations

Inside Housing has gone through the detail of the report and outlined six of the committee’s key recommendations.

It also surveyed tenants to get their views, receiving 628 responses.

The inquiry’s oral evidence sessions heard from housing associations and councils, tenants and their representatives, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), the Housing Ombudsman, and rough sleeping and housing minister Eddie Hughes.

This followed the ITV News investigation that revealed some appalling conditions faced by social housing tenants across the country, as well as the Social Housing Regulation Bill aimed at improving social housing standards.

The LUHC Committee first launched an inquiry into the quality and regulation of social housing in England on 16 November 2021.

Funding regeneration

The report says that the level of disrepair in some parts of the social housing sector “can undoubtedly be attributed partly to the age and design of the housing stock, some of which was never built to last and is now approaching obsolescence”.

“For this, some blame must attach to successive governments for not investing enough in new social housing or providing funding specifically for regeneration,” it adds.

At present the government does not provide funding for the replacement of homes demolished through regeneration.

Such schemes are explicitly excluded from the terms of the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP), although some funding is available where regeneration results in net additional affordable homes.

The committee recommends the government should introduce funding specifically for regeneration that does not require the delivery of net additional housing and for it to deliver on its commitment to increase the supply of homes for social rent.

Stock condition surveys

During the inquiry, the LUHC Committee heard that social landlords need to be “more proactive in monitoring or auditing the condition of their stock”.

According to the report, Savills, which does surveys on behalf of social landlords, agreed with this approach.

It said providers could “avoid serious deterioration in the quality of their properties and can be assured about the quality of residents’ homes if they undertake regular inspections of stock condition”.

Therefore the committee recommends social landlords put in place systems that regularly monitor the condition of their stock, rather than relying on tenants to report problems.

It also suggests the RSH should consider amending its Home Standard to place a specific requirement on providers to regularly monitor their stock.

This follows several housing associations recently announcing that they will be doing full stock condition surveys to tackle disrepair and decarbonisation.

Tenant representation

The committee says there is a power imbalance between tenants and housing providers, describing it as “one of the biggest problems facing the social housing sector today”.

It suggests that one of the most effective ways of empowering tenants is through the establishment of tenants and residents associations, led by tenants themselves, with which housing providers “must engage first and foremost when consulting tenants”.

The committee recommends the English regulator to amend the Tenant Involvement and Empowerment Standard to require social landlords to “support the establishment of genuinely independent tenants and residents associations”, including by providing the necessary funding.

The committee also suggests that the government keeps the new Social Housing Quality Resident Panel on a permanent basis as the national tenant voice body.

Tenants have long been calling for a national representative body. The government first proposed the idea of a resident panel in March, which is to be made up of around 250 social housing residents from across the country and is expected to meet at least six times to discuss measures to improve the quality of social housing.