Senedd report calls for national development corporation to boost housebuilding in Wales

A Senedd inquiry has called for a national development corporation and for the Welsh development bank to become a direct funder of social housing #UKhousing

The committee suggested that part of the solution is creating a new development corporation that could work on much larger sites, with the government in Wales advised to learn from successful examples in Denmark and Canada.

The committee supports this goal but expressed concern that even if that target is met, it would still not keep up with demand.

The Welsh government has a longstanding target to build 20,000 new homes by 2026 to ease the housing crisis in Wales.

A new report published today by the Local Government and Housing Committee made the recommendations after an inquiry found that local authorities and housing associations will struggle to build the number of homes required.

Earlier this year, Julie James, who was at the time the Welsh cabinet secretary for housing, local government and planning, said the government was “hanging on” to the 20,000-home target “by the skin of our teeth”.

The committee believes the government should increase the amount spent on social housing to build 60,000 more homes, with the ultimate aim that 20% of Wales’ housing stock will fall into this category, up from the current 16%.

As part of this plan, the Development Bank of Wales should become a direct funder of social housebuilding, potentially offering more favourable terms to those currently offered to social landlords by private investors.

The bank is funded by the Welsh government and finances businesses to help them grow across the nation.

In addition, the inquiry report looked at need and why there are long waiting lists for people needing different types of housing.

It heard that many of the properties available through social housing are two or three-bedroom homes, which are prioritised for families, meaning that people needing one-bedroom properties are stuck on waiting lists for longer.

To combat this, the committee urged closer collaboration with local authorities and housing associations to make sure there are enough one-bedroom homes being built to reduce the pressure on waiting lists.

It suggested this can be done by acquiring existing one-bedroom properties, building on vacant land near housing developments, remodelling bigger houses into smaller houses, and bringing flats above high street shops back into use.