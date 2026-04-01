Senior BNP Paribas Real Estate leader to head up newly merged trade body

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A senior BNP Paribas Real Estate leader has been appointed as chief executive of a newly merged property trade body.
Vanessa Hale will take on the top job at Real Estate UK in July after leaving BNP Paribas Real Estate, where she is head of research and strategy and a member of the UK executive leadership team.
The new lobby group officially launches on 30 April following a merger of the British Property Federation (BPF), Association of Real Estate Funds (AREF) and Investment Property Forum (IPF).
The new group will represent institutional and private investors, property companies, developers, asset owners, managers and advisors.
Its activities will be based around: advocacy; research and data; thought leadership and innovation; networking and events; upskilling and training; and standards and guidance.
Ms Hale has 20 years of experience in research and strategy in the built environment, providing advisory services across the build-to-rent, office, retail and industrial sectors.
She served as the youngest chair of the Urban Land Institute (ULI) UK, and regularly liaises with government bodies and media.
Ms Hale said: “We have a huge opportunity to create a new single convenor and voice for UK real estate building on the successes of AREF, BPF and IPF, and I look forward to working with... the Real Estate UK Board to bring that vision to reality, for the benefit of the sector and all our current and future members.”
Prior to joining Strutt & Parker (later acquired by BNP Paribas Real Estate), Ms Hale worked in the United States, focusing on Chicago office market analysis and corporate workspace strategies.
She has served as a member of the commercial property forum of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and on the Property Industry Alliance board.
The board of Real Estate UK will initially be chaired by Anne Breen, global head of real estate at Aberdeen and current chair of AREF, and will include industry representatives nominated by each organisation.
Ms Breen said of Ms Hale’s appointment: “With her breadth of experience and strong industry credibility, she will be a powerful advocate for UK real estate and is ideally placed to lead the new organisation as it brings the industry together with a single, authoritative voice.
“I’m certain her commitment to sustainability, diversity and supporting the next generation of talent will set a strong and progressive direction for the industry.”
Simon Carter, president of the BPF and chief executive of British Land, said: “Vanessa was the standout choice to lead Real Estate UK.
“Her compelling vision for the organisation and experience across all asset classes and leading ULI UK will be invaluable as we partner with government to unlock more capital to invest in our towns and cities.”
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