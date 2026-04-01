Senior BNP Paribas Real Estate leader to head up newly merged trade body

The new group will represent institutional and private investors, property companies, developers, asset owners, managers and advisors.

The new lobby group officially launches on 30 April following a merger of the British Property Federation (BPF), Association of Real Estate Funds (AREF) and Investment Property Forum (IPF).

Vanessa Hale will take on the top job at Real Estate UK in July after leaving BNP Paribas Real Estate, where she is head of research and strategy and a member of the UK executive leadership team.

Its activities will be based around: advocacy; research and data; thought leadership and innovation; networking and events; upskilling and training; and standards and guidance.

Ms Hale has 20 years of experience in research and strategy in the built environment, providing advisory services across the build-to-rent, office, retail and industrial sectors.

She served as the youngest chair of the Urban Land Institute (ULI) UK, and regularly liaises with government bodies and media.

Ms Hale said: “We have a huge opportunity to create a new single convenor and voice for UK real estate building on the successes of AREF, BPF and IPF, and I look forward to working with... the Real Estate UK Board to bring that vision to reality, for the benefit of the sector and all our current and future members.”

Prior to joining Strutt & Parker (later acquired by BNP Paribas Real Estate), Ms Hale worked in the United States, focusing on Chicago office market analysis and corporate workspace strategies.