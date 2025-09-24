Senior director at L&Q to leave for new role at Great Places

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The executive group director for customer services at L&Q will leave to take on a new role at Great Places.
Matt Foreman will take on the chief customer officer role at the Manchester-based landlord in March 2026 or when a successor is appointed. Recruitment is already underway.
He joined L&Q in 2022 as interim director of operations and integration at Trafford Housing Trust (THT), where he brought the two organisations closer together following L&Q’s acquisition of THT in 2019. One year later, he was appointed to his current role.
Mr Foreman said: “Working with L&Q and the communities we serve has been a privilege to which I have given my absolute dedication, but balancing my family life in Scotland with work commitments hasn’t always been easy so it’s the right time for me to move on.
“I’m thrilled to be able to continue championing better services for social housing residents at Great Places, and am looking forward to joining their team."
Fiona Fletcher-Smith, group chief executive at L&Q, said: “Matt has made a huge contribution to improving the way we serve residents and we’ll be very sad to see him go.
“During his time as a group director, he has led work to transform the way we handle complaints, increased the size and capability of our housing management teams, secured millions of pounds worth of additional income and social value for residents through the L&Q Foundation, and delivered our award-winning supported living offer through L&Q Living.
“Most recently, Matt has been at the forefront of our achieving compliance in our first-ever consumer grading from the Regulator of Social Housing.”
It’s the latest appointment news from L&Q since it revealed a new managing director for its development partnership with the Mayor of London.
Prior to that, David Lewis took on the role of executive group director of property and investment in July, as part of L&Q’s restructure of its property services, development and sales directorates.
In the same month, Great Places appointed Cath Purdy, the outgoing chief executive of South Lakes Housing, as its new board chair.
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