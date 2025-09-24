Senior director at L&Q to leave for new role at Great Places

He joined L&Q in 2022 as interim director of operations and integration at Trafford Housing Trust (THT), where he brought the two organisations closer together following L&Q’s acquisition of THT in 2019. One year later, he was appointed to his current role.

Matt Foreman will take on the chief customer officer role at the Manchester-based landlord in March 2026 or when a successor is appointed. Recruitment is already underway.

Mr Foreman said: “Working with L&Q and the communities we serve has been a privilege to which I have given my absolute dedication, but balancing my family life in Scotland with work commitments hasn’t always been easy so it’s the right time for me to move on.

“I’m thrilled to be able to continue championing better services for social housing residents at Great Places, and am looking forward to joining their team."

Fiona Fletcher-Smith, group chief executive at L&Q, said: “Matt has made a huge contribution to improving the way we serve residents and we’ll be very sad to see him go.