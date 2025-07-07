Senior figures step down from Scottish Housing Regulator

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Three senior figures are stepping down from the board of the Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) after eight years of service.
The SHR has revealed that George Walker, chair of the board, as well as Andrew Watson and Siobhan White, non-executive board members, have moved on, with replacements expected later this year.
Adverts for the roles went live in February and Mr Walker has encouraged candidates from all walks of life to apply.
He said: “Siobhan, Andrew and I have very much enjoyed our time at SHR and we are proud to have been part of what SHR has achieved.
“I would like to thank all of the board and staff team as well as our stakeholders for their support during my time at SHR.
“In my time with SHR I have developed a deeper understanding of the key role social landlords play right across Scotland.
“I have been impressed with the commitment and knowledge of the people I have met in the social housing world – tenants, governing body members and staff.
“Tenants and landlords face some significant challenges, and I am confident that the sector is well-placed to face these.”
Ewan Fraser, deputy chair of the SHR, said: “George, Andrew and Siobhan have played key roles in leading SHR’s work over the last eight years.
“We are extremely grateful for their contribution… to SHR’s work. They have led us through many changes over that time and have been excellent board colleagues and sources of expertise. I want to wish them well and thank them for their hard work and dedication.
“We look forward to welcoming and supporting a new chair and non-executive board member later in 2025.”
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