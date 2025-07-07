Senior figures step down from Scottish Housing Regulator

Adverts for the roles went live in February and Mr Walker has encouraged candidates from all walks of life to apply.

The SHR has revealed that George Walker, chair of the board, as well as Andrew Watson and Siobhan White, non-executive board members, have moved on, with replacements expected later this year.

He said: “Siobhan, Andrew and I have very much enjoyed our time at SHR and we are proud to have been part of what SHR has achieved.

“I would like to thank all of the board and staff team as well as our stakeholders for their support during my time at SHR.

“In my time with SHR I have developed a deeper understanding of the key role social landlords play right across Scotland.

“I have been impressed with the commitment and knowledge of the people I have met in the social housing world – tenants, governing body members and staff.

“Tenants and landlords face some significant challenges, and I am confident that the sector is well-placed to face these.”