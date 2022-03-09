Senior government advisor wrote report saying external fire spread ‘not significant’ at Lakanal House

The government’s senior fire advisor wrote a report weeks after a fatal flat fire in 2009 which said external fire spread was “not seen as significant” and that combustible panels on the buildings walls “did not appear to burn unduly” #UKhousing

“It was never intended to be a full investigation because, as you rightly suggest, 28 days was insufficient to do that. But it was to give some early impressions of early discussion with those involved in the fire,” he replied.

“Do you think that was sufficient time to allow you to investigate properly?” asked counsel to the inquiry Andrew Kinnier QC.

He was asked by Mr Denham to identify any emerging fire safety issues, lessons to be learned and whether official guidance remained appropriate and asked to report back within four weeks.

At the time, he was the government’s chief fire and rescue advisor, a role, graded as equivalent to director level in the civil service, which saw him advise ministers and officials about the English fire and rescue services.

Sir Ken had been asked by the secretary of state, Labour’s John Denham, to undertake an “independent overview of the investigations into the [Lakanal] fire and to report back as a matter of urgency” following the blaze on 3 July 2009.

The inquiry saw today that a private report by an architect, compiled for residents and sent to Sir Ken days before he submitted his version to ministers, pointed to these panels as having caused the spread.

Lawyers for bereaved and survivors have previously criticised this report, saying it “raises the spectre of a deliberate cover−up, given Knight never sought to correct his misleading report”.

Later investigations would reveal that the panels were made of a highly combustible cladding material and combustible foam insulation – well below the minimum standards.

Sir Ken Knight’s early report into the Lakanal House fire said the external spread of the blaze, which affected flats on eight floors of the building and killed six people, was “not seen as particularly unusual”.

Sir Ken’s report said that “from initial observations, the… infill panels did not appear to burn unduly”.

It added: “From the early findings, the issue of external fire spread is not seen as significant.”

“It wasn’t seen as a significant external fire,” he said, when asked how he reached this conclusion. “It [the fire] wasn’t caused by the external wall itself.”

The inquiry has previously heard that a separate investigation into the fire being carried out by the Building Research Establishment (BRE) was ‘shut down’ by government official Brian Martin on 20 July 2009, just weeks after the fire.

Sir Ken, who also told the inquiry that he “knows and knew Brian Martin extremely well”, said he did not believe he was aware of this decision.

The inquiry has previously seen that Mr Martin also sent emails in the immediate aftermath, saying he “did not think there’s any need for changes” to official guidance resulting from the fire.

“You didn’t ask for investigations to be carried out to determine the extent to which external window panels promoted downward fire spread. Was that a thing which ought to have been done because of the importance of identifying risks in other buildings?” asked Mr Kinnier.

Sir Ken said that his work had been “overtaken by a police investigation” and he “assumed this would fall into the police remit rather than my own”.

The inquiry saw that two days before Sir Ken’s report was sent to ministers on 30 July 2009, he was sent a report by architect and safety campaigner Sam Webb, which had been prepared on behalf of residents.

In it, Mr Webb wrote: “It is not what caused the fire but the way and speed with which it developed that should be considered. It took the fire brigade by complete surprise both in the way it went up and DOWN the building.”

He added that he believed panels on the outside of the building aided the fire spread, writing that his investigations showed they were made of combustible plastic.

“I’m surprised that such a material was approved for use in such large quantities on the facade of the building,” he wrote.

“Why was that analysis of the cause of the fire spread not included in your final report?” asked Mr Kinnier.

Sir Ken said Mr Webb’s report had been received “too late”, after his version had “gone to print”.

“Is that the type of document which would have prompted you to have drafted a postscript, for example, to be submitted to the secretary of state?” asked Mr Kinnier.

“No, it wouldn’t have because it didn’t materially change my report in any significant way,” said Sir Ken.