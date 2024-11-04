Senior-living shared ownership provider posts loss of £17.1m

Affordable Housing & Healthcare Group (AHH) said it had fallen short of performance forecasts in its latest results for the year to 31 January 2024.

Its overall result was marginally better than last year’s, however, when it posted a loss of £17.8m.

Turnover dropped year on year in 2023-24, from £35.9m to £11.5m, and its cost of sales far outstripped revenue, at £17.7m. Interest costs also increased by 26% to £10.1m.