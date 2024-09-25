Sensor technology to keep homes safe

What are the legal and ethical considerations for collecting and using resident data through IoT devices?

We did a piece of research very early in HomeLINK’s history that examined which technologies social housing residents would accept in their homes. It found that people didn’t want cameras, motion sensors or microphones, for obvious reasons, and residents didn’t want their landlord to have data on their homes that they couldn’t access.

That was about five years ago, and we have seen a massive shift in attitudes since then. Personally, I think it’s down to the likes of Amazon Echo, Siri and Google Nest. They are making this sort of technology much more accepted, and IoT is seen as an extension of that.

The software platforms mean people can see the data, which is vital; it also means people can see the limits of the data being collected. There’s nothing in there about motion sensing or room occupancy, so they can be reassured there aren’t any data privacy issues.

Because landlords are responsible for maintaining their properties and keeping them safe, our legal advise suggests they don’t need consent to collect data on humidity or carbon monoxide, for example, because

the data is used for that purpose.

How important is communication with residents about the benefits of this technology?

It’s vital, not least to reassure people that their privacy is not at risk. We deploy mobile units that provide an opportunity for residents to get these devices in their hands, and for us to explain what they do and how they work.

We have devices with a transparent top to show that there are no cameras or microphones. That has been a huge benefit. We’ve had these units in the tightest of spaces, beside tower blocks in central London, and we have had really good engagement from residents.

It’s all about transparency, and we have found it really helps to make the roll-out of these devices a lot smoother.

What are your predictions for the future of home safety technology?

Indoor air quality is going to be a very big issue. It’s a slow burner of an issue, but it’s going to lead to significant health impacts. The sector has done a lot of sealing up of buildings to improve thermal efficiency, and many of those buildings now have no way to breathe.

I also think we haven’t yet seen the full impact that Awaab’s Law will have on residents and landlords.

From a technological perspective, the future will see more integration and interoperability between software systems. That will enable this vital data to be used and acted on even more widely than it is today.