As @insidehousing launches its #BuildSocial campaign, @Grainne_Cuffe reveals how a shortage of affordable housing is leading London councils to ship more homeless people outside the capital – and where they are being sent #UKhousing

One worrying effect of this crisis is that these councils are housing growing numbers of their most vulnerable residents outside the capital, away from vital services and support networks. In 2021, an analysis by Inside Housing revealed that councils across England had placed more than one in four homeless households in temporary accommodation outside of their own borough boundaries due to a lack of suitable local accommodation.

The situation is particularly acute in London. On 31 March 2023, 16.5 out of every 1,000 households in London were living in temporary accommodation, compared with 2.2 per 1,000 in the rest of England. A chronic housing shortage, soaring rents and the ongoing freeze on Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates are all contributing to the crisis.

And the raw numbers suggest that she is not wrong. In July, government statistics showed that the number of households in temporary accommodation in England had hit a 25-year high: nearly 105,000 households, including more than 131,000 children.

“If there isn’t some intervention soon, the homelessness sector is looking on the brink of collapse.” That was the assessment of Candida Thompson when she spoke to the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for London last month. Ms Thompson, assistant director of housing needs at Newham Council, said that the homelessness and temporary accommodation situation is the “worst” she has “ever experienced”.

Inside Housing decided to investigate further after we heard from homelessness sector sources that local authorities outside London were struggling to house their own homeless people because they are increasingly having to take on temporary accommodation placements from London boroughs.

Problems for councils

We sent Freedom of Information requests to London councils, to try to find out the scale of the issue. A total of 29 London councils told us they sent 1,693 homeless households to accommodation outside the capital between March 2022 and February 2023, in one instance more than 200 miles away in Liverpool. That equates to 7.8% of all temporary accommodation placements.

Darren Rodwell, executive member for regeneration, housing and planning at London Councils, says that “boroughs have generally been able to keep the proportion of out-of-London placements below 5% or 6% for the past few years”, but he accepts that “we have started to see an increase now”.

The figures obtained by Inside Housing echo data provided by London Councils which show that the total number of out-of-London placements has risen over recent years, from 2,122 in 2015-16 to 2,580 in 2022-23. London Councils’ data includes the out-of-London data for all boroughs for each financial year from 2015-16, except for Bexley from 2021-22 onwards. It does not include the overall number of temporary accommodation placements, so cannot provide a percentage.

Inside Housing’s FOI request also asked where London households were being sent. The areas receiving the most households were Medway (185), High Wycombe (155), Thurrock (152), Dartford (130) and Harlow (97). London boroughs sending the most households outside their local area were Redbridge* (291), Brent (180), Greenwich (170), Bromley (149) and Hillingdon (111).

Notes: 1. Camden did not supply enough data; 2. Hackney did not respond to Inside Housing’s FOI request; 3. Harrow did not receive an FOI request; 4. Hounslow has not been recording temporary accommodation data because of IT system problems

The trend is causing significant problems for the councils in the places people are being sent. Bearing out the tip that started this investigation, Dartford Council in Kent says it is currently “finding it extremely difficult to secure temporary accommodation within our own borough for emergency placements”, or “to provide private rented sector offers in order to discharge our homeless functions”, a spokesperson says.

“One of the many reasons for this is London authorities placing homeless households in Dartford, which in turn is putting increased pressure on our social housing allocations and means we have to use accommodation outside of our borough for this purpose.”

The council says using accommodation further afield has other impacts, such as increasing the numbers of legal review requests it has to deal with, as vulnerable applicants are challenging the suitability of offers if they need to be near existing support networks.

The council does not know precisely how many out-of-borough households have been placed in Dartford, as not all the placing councils notify it. This is despite legislation requiring them to do so, according to Dartford Council. The council is looking at ways of “escalating this matter in an attempt to create some transparency in terms of landlord details”, and to understand the true number and cost of the properties involved “so that the Kent authorities have the same opportunities of securing accommodation within our borough and [are] better [able to] assist our residents”.