September 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

The September 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers
The lessons that must be learned from the final Grenfell Inquiry report; resident engagement special, including the young tenants fighting for their voices to be heard, Grand Union’s approach to learning about its residents and a look at the new regulatory requirements; interview with SNG boss Mark Washer; how the sector will be changed by the Renters’ Rights Bill; plus CPD content, and all the latest news and comment
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