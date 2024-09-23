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September 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News23.09.24by Inside Housing

The September 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

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LinkedIn IHThe September 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing

The lessons that must be learned from the final Grenfell Inquiry report; resident engagement special, including the young tenants fighting for their voices to be heard, Grand Union’s approach to learning about its residents and a look at the new regulatory requirements; interview with SNG boss Mark Washer; how the sector will be changed by the Renters’ Rights Bill; plus CPD content, and all the latest news and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition

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