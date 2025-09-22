September 2025 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

The September 2025 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers
Regeneration and placemaking special, including the launch of our Spotlight on Regeneration series with a look at how to restart regeneration, visits to east London and South Yorkshire, Board Member Briefing on making redevelopment projects successful, and CPD module on carrying out tenant consultation; plus the landlords building the most energy-efficient new builds; and mapping the council houses with solar panels
Whether your focus is building safety, sustainability, development, AI and digital transformation, housing management, procurement, or resident engagement, this is a must-attend event for all UK housing professionals.
Explore opportunities to increase affordable housing supply and improve the quality and sustainability of existing homes.
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