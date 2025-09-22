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September 2025 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News22.09.25by Inside Housing

The September 2025 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

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LinkedIn IHThe September 2025 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing

Regeneration and placemaking special, including the launch of our Spotlight on Regeneration series with a look at how to restart regeneration, visits to east London and South Yorkshire, Board Member Briefing on making redevelopment projects successful, and CPD module on carrying out tenant consultation; plus the landlords building the most energy-efficient new builds; and mapping the council houses with solar panels

Click here to read the latest digital edition

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