Serendipity is a 630-mile walk along the coast

In Homesick: Why I Live in a Shed, Catrina Davies echoes those thoughts. In her incredible book, she shows that you don’t have to live in a house to have a home, and that your sense of belonging has far less to do with a physical construct, and everything to do with how you feel inside. This got me thinking.

Imagine the conversations that could happen between people who have experienced homelessness and those doing everything in their power to eradicate it. Imagine the ideas and the things that could change.

Imagine if no one had to walk the Salt Path, or sleep on a sofa, live in a hostel or lie in a doorway again, because they all had a bed and a home and a semblance of a life, instead of being outed, ostracised, abandoned… alone. Imagine if somebody came along who understood just how important it is not only to be housed, but to actually feel at home, safe in the knowledge that your basic human needs are being met. Imagine how much easier it could be to transition from ‘homeless’ to ‘hopeful’ if this was understood.

“Imagine if somebody came along who understood just how important it is not only to be housed, but to actually feel at home”

Imagine, imagine, imagine…

Meet Jo Richardson, president of the Chartered Institute of Housing, trustee of World Habitat, and co-chair of DMU Women, with a career in housing spanning almost 30 years.

Jo has launched the Homeful campaign, a plan to bring housing organisations and workers together under the same umbrella, to share knowledge and research and raise much-needed funds for organisations such as End Youth Homelessness.

To raise funds, she is walking the entire 630 miles of the South West Coast Path, aka the Salt Path. I feel privileged both to have met her and to have had the opportunity to walk some of the way with her (from Weymouth to Osmington) while researching this piece.

The weather was stunning, the sea and sky were an incredible blue and the air smelled of seaweed drying in the sun. It was the perfect setting for a day trip, safe in the knowledge that my cosy caravan awaited me at the end of the day once I returned home to Cornwall.

But Mother Nature, as we know, has a dark side. It was impossible to forget that sun changes to rain, sleet to hail and light breezes to gale-force winds, and that Raynor and Moth had been out there in all of it with just rucksacks and a tent. There was nothing for them to head home to, because there was no home, there was only the path.

During our walk, we talked about how Jo’s journey to this campaign started in 1991, when, as an 18-year-old, she spent a year in America and volunteered for a charity providing relief to homeless people in New York City, which included working on the soup run.

She realised that, while she was busy with university life and making plans for the future, the people queuing for food in front of her each day, many around the same age as her, weren’t in a position to really plan anything. How could they be, when their main concerns were where their next meal was coming from and where they might sleep that night?

Jo explained that she realised then that, without sanctuary, support and a safe place to be, it is incredibly hard to get a handle on things. In her book, Place and Identity: the Performance of Home, she lists the six components needed to make people feel safe, secure and regain some sense of ‘belonging’: security, safety, affordability, quality of space, privacy of place and connectedness.