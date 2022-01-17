Series of new rental reforms to come into force in Wales this summer, minister confirms

In a statement, climate change minister Julie James said the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016 will come into force on 15 July. She acknowledged that the act, which was passed more than five years ago, “has taken longer than expected to implement”.

The act includes a number of major changes to rental law in Wales, including increasing the notice period that landlords must give when issuing ‘no-fault’ evictions from two to six months.

It will also no longer be possible for landlords to issue no-fault evictions during the first six months of a tenancy, meaning all tenants will be protected from no-fault evictions for a minimum 12-month period when entering into a new contract.