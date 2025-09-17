Serious consumer failings at council include failure to show it was tackling hate incidents

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A council in Surrey has been issued a consumer rating of C4 by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) for “very serious failings”, including not having evidence it was working to deter and tackle hate incidents in the area.
Tandridge District Council, which is located in East Surrey and owns around 2,600 homes, was unable to provide “sufficient evidence” that it was working with police to deter and tackle hate incidents in its neighbourhoods, the RSH said.
Additionally, the landlord’s “serious failings” in this area meant it fell short of the requirements in the English regulator’s Neighbourhood and Community Standard.
The council also had “very serious failings” in how it is meeting legal health and safety requirements, including completing all necessary checks and remedial actions, and compiling accurate and up-to-date information on the quality of tenants’ homes.
On fire safety, the RSH found over 1,000 overdue fire risk assessment remedial actions. “Although Tandridge District Council reported that none of the actions were high risk, we did not see plans around how it will address outstanding work or evidence of how it is mitigating fire safety risks to tenants,” the RSH said.
The authority was also found with nearly 400 homes without an electrical safety condition check.
The council had referred itself to the regulator on this issue before the inspection and has “made progress” in addressing the outstanding works, however the RSH said further work is required to ensure that it holds accurate information.
Further very serious failings at the council relating to health and safety included a lack of accurate, up-to-date understanding of the condition of its homes.
The RSH said Tandridge could not show this, and has not used the Housing Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS) to assess potential hazards in tenants’ homes.
“Stock condition surveys were last carried out in 2016, but Tandridge DC does not hold records from this work and information has not been updated since then,” the regulator said.
There were serious failings in the council’s transparency and accountability to its tenants, and according to the regulator Tandridge District Council does not have an “accurate understanding” of the diverse needs of its tenants.
The RSH said its decision to issue a C4 rating to Tandridge District Council was based on “the scale and breadth of the issues identified” and the significant impacts of the failures on the council’s tenants.
Kate Dodsworth, chief of regulatory engagement at RSH, said: “We cannot accept tenants’ safety and well-being being put at risk and we will be engaging intensively with the council as it puts things right.
“We expect the council to urgently develop a comprehensive improvement plan that recognises the scale and breadth of the issues, and that drives fundamental change across all the areas identified. This should be shared with tenants.”
Tandridge District Council said it accepted the judgement and has already taken action to improve, setting up a team to develop and deliver an improvement plan, reviewing compliance, systems and data and commissioning a stock condition survey.
Jeremy Pursehouse, chairman of the council’s Housing Committee, said: “We are disappointed to have been given this grading, but accept the findings.
“We identified some areas for improvement before the inspection, but are developing a more detailed improvement plan. Our housing service is already working hard to deliver the actions and I continue to have the utmost faith in our officers.
“I would like to reassure our tenants their safety and the quality of their homes is our priority and we will be working hard to ensure we have the right policies and procedures in place.”
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