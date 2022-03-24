Serious hazards found in one in five temporary accommodation B&Bs in London

In response to a Freedom of Information request, Ealing Council confirmed that 61 (19%) of the 320 temporary accommodation buildings inspected by London local authorities as part of a new initiative contained serious category one hazards.

Category one hazards are defined as those posing a serious and immediate risk to a person’s health and safety, and councils must take action when they identify them.

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Ealing Council leads a new cross-London inspection scheme called Setting the Standard (StS), which is aiming to improve the quality of temporary accommodation in the capital.

It involves a central team that inspects nightly paid studio flats and B&Bs used as temporary accommodation and an IT system that shares inspection data about the buildings with all participating boroughs. The inspections are carried out using the Housing Health and Safety Rating System, which defines hazards across a number of areas, including fire, asbestos and crowding, and splits them into two categories.

By December last year, 406 buildings representing 3,233 units had registered the scheme, of which 320 had been inspected by the StS team.

A total of 423 category one hazards were found across 61 of these buildings, while a further 1,919 less serious category two hazards were found across 253 of the buildings.