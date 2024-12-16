Service charge reform promised under new shared ownership code

A new voluntary code for shared ownership is set to enter a pilot phase, with housing providers taking part required to make sure service charges are transparent and affordable for customers #UKhousing

The pilot comes after a national consultation , which drew responses from more than 1,700 current and prospective shared owners, as well as lenders and housing providers.

The code is led by the Shared Ownership Council (SOC), a cross-industry body focused on improving shared ownership and expanding the market.

The pilot will run between December 2024 and March 2025 at eight providers.

Half of consumers surveyed thought a code would drive better outcomes for shared owners, with just one in three people happy with their experiences in shared ownership.

Just 21% of shared owners said they would recommend shared ownership to a friend.

Three-quarters of industry respondents believed the code would improve outcomes for consumers.

The latest version of the code reflects feedback on issues such as the sales process, clarity of information, service charges, lease extensions and staff training.

All providers that sign up to the code must follow the Greater London Authority Service Charges Charter, even if the property was not grant funded and is not in London.

This means that service charges “must be in line with what is affordable for the intended client group”.

If they do not control the service charge, they have to ensure the “initial service charge is affordable” and the scope is “reasonable” for the tenure.

Providers will need to give customers a service charge information document (SCID) at the point of sale and every year, which includes scenarios of where it might change and gives estimates of the service charges, as well as asset management programmes.

If they are not directly in control of the service charge, the code requires them to work with the managing agent or freeholder to get this information and make sure it is reasonable.

Where actual charges are more than 10% above the initial estimated charge for the year, the provider will have to explain why the costs were higher.

They must also publish and share a list of any additional fees and charges, which is to be updated annually.