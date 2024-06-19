Settle chief executive to become boss at Moat

Mr Cansfield, who joined Settle more than nine years ago, will take the helm at Moat later this year.

Mr Cansfield became chief executive of Settle in 2015. He has been chair of HACT for nearly 10 years.

In a statement, Settle said Mr Cansfield had transformed the 10,000-home landlord, “improving how we deliver services to residents, increasing the amount we invest in homes and the number of new homes we deliver, with our first regeneration scheme well under way”.