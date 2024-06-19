Settle chief executive to become boss at Moat

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Gavin Cansfield, the chief executive of Settle, is set to step down after being appointed boss of Moat Homes.
Mr Cansfield, who joined Settle more than nine years ago, will take the helm at Moat later this year.
Mr Cansfield became chief executive of Settle in 2015. He has been chair of HACT for nearly 10 years.
In a statement, Settle said Mr Cansfield had transformed the 10,000-home landlord, “improving how we deliver services to residents, increasing the amount we invest in homes and the number of new homes we deliver, with our first regeneration scheme well under way”.
It said he had ensured a “well-run business, with a strong culture focused on colleagues and partners working well together” to deliver the best outcomes for residents.
Mr Cansfield most recently oversaw the development of Settle’s new 2030 plan, which outlined a refreshed purpose and priorities over the coming years, “underpinned by a clear focus on putting residents first”.
South East housing association Moat, which owns and manages 22,000 homes, appointed Steve Nunn as acting chief executive in March.
The chief executive at the time, Mary Gibbons, stepped down after less than two years in the role. In a statement, the landlord said that Ms Gibbons was “no longer Moat’s chief executive with immediate effect”.
Mr Cansfield said: “I am immensely proud of the work we have delivered at Settle, and previously North Hertfordshire Homes, during the past nine years.
“We have played our part in meeting housing need, with colleagues and partners working well together to meet the needs of residents. With Settle’s new plan to 2030 now in place, this feels like the right time for me personally to take up new opportunities.
“I will be leaving the organisation in a great place, and wish all colleagues, residents and partners the very best for the future.”
Sally Veitch, chair of the board at Settle, said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Gavin for all that he has done to drive forward Settle’s work during the past nine years.
“He will be leaving the organisation in a stronger position, with increased investment in existing properties, development of new homes and plans under way for regeneration of existing neighbourhoods, all underpinned by focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for residents.
“I am sure colleagues and partners will join me in sharing our best wishes for Gavin as he takes up his next role.”
Settle said details on next steps for recruitment to the role of chief executive were being finalised and would be shared at a later date.
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