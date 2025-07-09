Seven house builders offer £100m affordable housing payment to close CMA probe

The Competition and Markets Authority is considering a £100m payment for affordable housing programmes from seven major house builders #UKhousing

As part of the deal, the firms will agree not to share certain types of information with other house builders, including the prices for which houses have been sold, except in limited circumstances.

The CMA investigated concerns that the house builders – Barratt Redrow, Bellway, Berkeley Group, Bloor Homes, Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Vistry – exchanged details about sales including pricing, number of property viewings and incentives offered to buyers such as upgraded kitchens or stamp duty contributions.

The payment offered by the seven house builders is part of a package that includes the firms agreeing to legally binding commitments which aim to prevent anti-competitive behaviour and promote industry-wide compliance.

The voluntary commitment comes after the watchdog started a probe in February 2024 following evidence that some developers may be sharing commercially sensitive information. The investigation then was extended in January this year.

The developers will also work with the Home Builders Federation and Homes for Scotland to develop industry-wide guidance on information-sharing.

The house builders do not admit any liability or wrongdoing for the conduct subject to investigation.

If this deal is accepted, the commitments will become legally binding. This means it is not necessary for the CMA to decide whether the house builders broke competition law, allowing its investigation to conclude.

Organisations found to have infringed the Competition Act could be hit with hefty penalties, including up to 10% of company turnover.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “Housing is a critical sector for the UK economy and housing costs are a substantial part of people’s monthly spend, so it’s essential that competition works well. This keeps prices as low as possible and increases choice.

“As a result of the CMA’s investigation, house builders are taking clear and comprehensive steps to ensure they comply with the law and don’t share competitively sensitive information with their rivals.

“Alongside these measures, the house builders we investigated have agreed to pay £100m towards affordable homes programmes, which will help communities up and down the country.”

The cash would be split to target affordable housing around the UK.

The CMA will now consult until 24 July 2025 on the proposed commitments before deciding whether to accept them. Any payments are expected to be made within three months once agreed.

Many of the house builders updated the stock market with their commitment to the payment proposal following the CMA’s announcement.

Bellway said: “Under the terms of the offered commitments, Bellway will contribute £13.5m to a total payment of £100m to be paid by the seven UK house builders in aggregate to government programmes that fund and support the construction of affordable housing across the UK.

“Bellway’s offer of commitments does not constitute an admission of any wrongdoing, and the CMA has made no determination as to the existence of any infringement of competition law.

“Bellway welcomes the CMA’s consultation on the voluntary commitments and will continue to work constructively with the CMA throughout the process.”