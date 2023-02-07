Seven steps to make social landlords better

Repairs is now a key issue for the sector. Dean Anderson, director of customer service at 10,000-home Settle, says it is important to get residents “really at the centre” of the repairs process and to involve contractors.

“When our contractors go out, they represent us. We need to make sure that we’re all singing from the same hymn sheet,” he states.

Vicky Green, community engagement and inclusion manager at 22,000-home WHG, says she believes that recommendation three – on repairs – will bring about the most significant change.

“It takes it to a new level; really thinking about how we piece together all of what we do, from delivery through to contractors, through to the customers who will receive [the service] and that triangulation of insight.”

Another suggestion is to set up community-based hubs. These would be buildings where tenants can have face-to-face contact with staff, which is something that tenants have said is missing.

“The key thing here is about are we close to the people that are living in our homes? And there are different ways in which organisations are able to do that”

Another important role for hubs is to provide a meeting place for tenants’ and residents’ associations (TRAs). Liam Kelly, a Guinness Trust tenant and a London Tenants Federation (LTF) trustee, says not having a place to meet is a significant barrier for residents wanting to set up a TRA. He adds that the LTF is “adamant there is no substitute for grassroots, democratically accountable” TRAs.

At 57,000-home Metropolitan Thames Valley, 19 hubs are already in place, but chief executive Geeta Nanda says this may be difficult for some organisations that use a telephone service with a central hub.

“Whether they decide to completely change their model as a result of this review – I don’t know,” she says.

James Prestwich, director of policy and external affairs at the CIH, says the important thing is the outcome, not whether all social landlords adopt the exact model of community hubs. He adds: “The key thing here is about are we close to the people that are living in our homes? And there are different ways in which organisations are able to do that.”