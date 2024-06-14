Seven years after Grenfell, there is still work to do to make homes safer

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As we await the Grenfell Inquiry’s final report, the next government must act swiftly to improve fire safety, writes Jack Pringle, chair of the Royal Institute of British Architects
Seven years ago today, 72 people were killed in a tragedy that devastated a community and, quite rightly, shook the building design and construction industry to its core.
The past seven years have been marked by grief, remembrance and anger. There have been calls for justice and campaigns for regulatory change. Of course, there was the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, which has now stated it will publish its Phase 2 report on 4 September 2024.
It has been a long wait for answers and we hope that the report will come as a moment of vindication for the survivors and the bereaved, and as a moment of holding to account.
The inquiry’s first report shows that Grenfell was no freak accident, but the consequence of a wider system collapse and a perfect storm of policies and decisions taken over decades. It demonstrates failures in regulation, procurement, competence and culture. Nor least how services were sliced and diced into a dysfunctional chain.
We hope that the introduction of the principal designer building regulations role has already addressed some of these failings.
The final report will establish what decisions were taken on the design of the tower’s refurbishment and the choice of materials. I hope it puts forward clear recommendations that are swiftly acted upon by the next government and the sector.
We must improve fire and building safety standards and ensure a tragedy like this never happens again.
“We urge the next government to require both staircases in those buildings to function as fire-fighting staircases”
In the disaster’s immediate aftermath, it was clear that the whole fire safety regulatory system needed an overhaul. Some positive progress has since been made and the sector is well on its way to a permanent cultural shift, but there is still work to do to make buildings safer.
Following a successful campaign by Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) and other experts, including the National Fire Chiefs Council, in July 2023 the government announced it would require all new residential buildings taller than 18 metres to have at least two staircases, and made a series of amendments to Approved Document B in early 2024. This was a crucial step towards a safer built environment for all.
RIBA’s expert advisory group on fire safety, however, judges that the guidance still falls short. We urge the next government to require both staircases in those buildings to function as fire-fighting staircases, as well as require evacuation lifts.
There is an extensive existing single-staircase housing stock in England. While not inherently unsafe, RIBA recommends that existing single-staircase residential buildings taller than 18 metres are refurbished with evacuation lifts and sprinklers where practically possible, as well as centrally addressable fire alarm systems, as ‘consequential improvements’ when a building is subject to ‘material alterations’.
We must require a broader use of sprinklers across new and converted buildings where there is higher risk to vulnerable people, including older people and those with a physical vulnerability. This might include temporary as well as permanent disabilities, health conditions or impairments.
Recent legislative change is welcome, but for too long, the pace has been slow and the action piecemeal. The next government should ensure that a comprehensive review of Approved Document B is completed as soon as possible.
“On the seventh anniversary of Grenfell, its devastating impact is as fresh as ever. As the banner on the building’s still-standing ruin declares, the victims are ‘forever in our hearts’”
The Grenfell Inquiry’s first report lays bare the issue of construction products testing, showing that the systems used to test construction products were ineffective and overly influenced by the self-interest of some manufacturers.
We are calling for investment in independent, large-scale fire safety testing of new materials and construction methods. This is essential to investigate the real-world application and use of materials, rather than just in laboratory conditions.
Work is underway to improve professional competence across the sector. At RIBA, we are supporting our members to maintain the knowledge, skills and experience to meet the needs of our society in critical areas such as health and safety and ethical practice.
On the seventh anniversary of Grenfell, its devastating impact is as fresh as ever. As the banner on the building’s still-standing ruin declares, the victims are “forever in our hearts”.
The imminent inquiry report marks a new chapter of important accountability. The next government has a duty to respond to it and to work with the built environment professions to make sure our homes are as safe as possible.
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