Seven years after Grenfell, there is still work to do to make homes safer

Seven years ago today, 72 people were killed in a tragedy that devastated a community and, quite rightly, shook the building design and construction industry to its core.

The past seven years have been marked by grief, remembrance and anger. There have been calls for justice and campaigns for regulatory change. Of course, there was the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, which has now stated it will publish its Phase 2 report on 4 September 2024.

It has been a long wait for answers and we hope that the report will come as a moment of vindication for the survivors and the bereaved, and as a moment of holding to account.

The inquiry’s first report shows that Grenfell was no freak accident, but the consequence of a wider system collapse and a perfect storm of policies and decisions taken over decades. It demonstrates failures in regulation, procurement, competence and culture. Nor least how services were sliced and diced into a dysfunctional chain.