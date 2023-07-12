Severe maladministration for landlord that served older disabled tenant with Section 21 notice

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The Housing Ombudsman has ordered Aster Group to pay £5,700 to an 80-year-old resident who uses a wheelchair user after the landlord failed to fix her inadequate flooring and served her with a Section 21 eviction notice for no “reasonable or proportionate” reason.
The watchdog made two findings of severe maladministration for the landlord’s handling of flooring complaints at the start of the resident’s tenancy and its associated complaint-handling.
It found that during the case, Aster repeatedly “failed to have sufficient regard” for its obligations under the Equality Act 2010 and at times was “unhelpful, unsympathetic and heavy-handed” despite being aware of the tenant’s vulnerabilities.
This caused the resident, who is over 80 years old, distress and affected both her mobility and ability to settle into the property.
In response, Aster said it wanted to “publicly apologise” to the resident and that it had been “liaising directly with our customer to make sure that her home is now up to the standard we would expect”.
When the resident moved in in December 2019, the flooring was very sticky because of carpet a previous tenant had laid down.
According to the ombudsman’s report: “The information and photos supplied show the floor issue resulted in the elderly resident’s footwear sticking to the floor, causing her to stumble on multiple occasions, her wheelchair wheels sticking and causing black tyre treads everywhere, her wheelchair reportedly sticking to the floors of buses and shops.”
The resident also said she suffered a foot injury while trying to mop the floor and experienced “significant pain and suffered the effects for months afterwards”.
She was forced to use a storage facility for five months for her possessions, unable to fix the flooring herself due to low income and had to live with boxes in the bathroom and bedroom.
In March 2020, the flooring was still not fixed and the landlord served the resident with a Section 21 notice “before it was legally entitled to”.
Section 21 no-fault evictions are set to be banned when the Renters’ Reform Bill comes into force.
The Housing Ombudsman said the eviction notice, “despite being invalid, caused the resident distress and there seemed to be no reasonable or proportionate reason” for it.
The resident had to get legal representation to appeal the decision and later faced significant costs when legal aid ran out.
The watchdog said that given the potential hazards the flooring presented to a disabled resident, Aster was expected to ensure that it was safe when the home was handed over.
“However, it failed to consider reasonable adjustments under the Equality Act, where a resident is known to have a disability that may impact their access of services,” it said.
The watchdog found that instead of looking into the resident’s concerns about the flooring with its contractors and operatives, Aster instead said the problems must have arisen since she moved in.
Subsequent evidence provided to the ombudsman after the determination proved that the landlord knew about the condition of the floor before the resident moved in, and poor records did not allow it to effectively address it.
The ombudsman required the landlord to undertake several reviews following its investigation. This includes how possessions-related notices, such as Section 21, are issued to ensure they are “evidence-based with appropriate oversight” and reviewing its obligations and training needs under the Equality Act.
On top of the compensation, the ombudsman ordered Aster to apologise to the resident and work with its insurer to see if there is any further money the resident is entitled to as a result of the failings.
Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “Throughout its handling of this case, the landlord did not have sufficient regard of the resident’s human rights in relation to adequate housing.
“It did not demonstrate that it took sufficient care when letting the property, or demonstrate that it responded appropriately when concerns about the flooring were raised after the resident moved in.
“It had a responsibility to ensure a property was fit for human habitation and to take steps to ensure the flooring did not put a disabled resident at a substantial disadvantage in comparison to residents who are not disabled.
“Despite the landlord knowing of the resident’s vulnerabilities, at times it came across as unhelpful, unsympathetic and heavy-handed.”
Mr Blakeway urged all landlords to read the watchdog’s Spotlight report on knowledge and information management, which covers the need for landlords to abide by their duties in the Equality Act.
A statement from Aster is included in full below.
We want to publicly apologise to our customer in this case. We agree that our normal high standards were not met.
We have been liaising directly with our customer to make sure that her home is now up to the standard we would expect. This includes replacing and fitting vinyl flooring in the property.
We have also paid her compensation in recognition of where we have gone wrong.
As a direct result of this complaint, we have updated our ‘lettable standard’ for accessible homes so, for example, as a minimum, we should always fit appropriate flooring in these homes.
We’ve also worked with specialists to review our training, so services are delivered in the most accessible way. In line with the Equality Act, colleagues complete mandatory training which provides the skills to give customers the best possible experience.
Since 2020, when this complaint was made, we’ve reviewed our internal lettings process and complaints procedures. We’ve rolled out additional training for our complaints team and updated our processes to help customers with vulnerabilities and/or disabilities get individual support throughout the lettings process.
In 2020, we introduced virtual viewings for our customers, which would have benefitted our customer in this case, had it been available at the time.
Our new complaints learning group includes customer representatives and helps us identify where we can make our service offering stronger. This will enable us to be a better company, offering higher levels of customer service.
We fully accept the judgement in this case. We remain committed to listening to our customers to ensure we deliver the services they deserve.
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