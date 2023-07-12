Severe maladministration for landlord that served older disabled tenant with Section 21 notice

The watchdog made two findings of severe maladministration for the landlord’s handling of flooring complaints at the start of the resident’s tenancy and its associated complaint-handling.

It found that during the case, Aster repeatedly “failed to have sufficient regard” for its obligations under the Equality Act 2010 and at times was “unhelpful, unsympathetic and heavy-handed” despite being aware of the tenant’s vulnerabilities.

This caused the resident, who is over 80 years old, distress and affected both her mobility and ability to settle into the property.

In response, Aster said it wanted to “publicly apologise” to the resident and that it had been “liaising directly with our customer to make sure that her home is now up to the standard we would expect”.

When the resident moved in in December 2019, the flooring was very sticky because of carpet a previous tenant had laid down.

According to the ombudsman’s report: “The information and photos supplied show the floor issue resulted in the elderly resident’s footwear sticking to the floor, causing her to stumble on multiple occasions, her wheelchair wheels sticking and causing black tyre treads everywhere, her wheelchair reportedly sticking to the floors of buses and shops.”