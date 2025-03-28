Sewage infrastructure deal to unlock 18,000 stalled homes in Oxford

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Thousands of homes put on hold in Oxford are set to be unlocked after a deal was struck over the city’s creaking sewer network.
The Oxford Sewage Treatment Works (STW) was due to be upgraded by Thames Water in 2025, but has been delayed, creating capacity issues and stalling around 18,000 homes.
Now, after a long impasse, the Environment Agency (EA) and Oxford City Council have struck a deal that will allow blocked housing developments to go ahead.
The EA has given approval for Thames Water to introduce an interim scheme in 2027 to provide wastewater capacity, ahead of a full upgrade in 2031.
The scheme has been reviewed and modelled by the EA, which will work alongside the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and Oxford City Council to ensure that Thames Water delivers against the agreed timeline.
In recent years the EA has been challenging applications for new homes that would connect to the sewer network because of fears over the impact on water quality. It also objected to the city’s draft local plan 2040 on grounds of insufficient sewage capacity.
However, the agency has now confirmed that it will no longer seek planning conditions on new schemes, and will write to Oxford City Council and other affected councils with their revised advice.
Susan Brown, leader of Oxford City Council, said she was “delighted” a solution had been found. “We look forward to receiving the EA’s letter, so we can determine our next steps as local planning authority and work at pace to unlock the growth and new homes currently stalled across the city.”
The sewage issue had affected a number of schemes in and around the city, including the flagship Oxpens development south-west of the city centre, a joint venture between Oxford City Council and Nuffield College.
The development includes 230 homes, 50% of which are affordable, as well as offices, a hotel and 260 student flats.
The EA objected to the scheme on grounds that it posed an “unacceptable risk of pollution to surface water quality” due to a lack of capacity at the treatment works.
The scheme was approved by Oxford City Council’s planning committee in January, but a condition was attached to the consent stating no development that involves wastewater discharge would be occupied until a scheme to improve the sewerage system had been submitted and approved by the local planning authority.
This same condition was added to a 1,400-home project by developers Dorchester Residential Management and Christ Church College near Barton in Oxfordshire, which was approved last year.
The Bayswater Brook scheme includes 725 affordable homes including social rent, affordable rent, shared ownership and First Homes.
Philip Duffy, chief executive of the EA, said: “After a rigorous process, we have secured the water services and environmental protections which communities in Oxford need to thrive in their new homes. Oxford City Council now have everything they need to decide if the development goes ahead.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories