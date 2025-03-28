Sewage infrastructure deal to unlock 18,000 stalled homes in Oxford

The EA has given approval for Thames Water to introduce an interim scheme in 2027 to provide wastewater capacity, ahead of a full upgrade in 2031.

Now, after a long impasse, the Environment Agency (EA) and Oxford City Council have struck a deal that will allow blocked housing developments to go ahead.

The Oxford Sewage Treatment Works (STW) was due to be upgraded by Thames Water in 2025, but has been delayed, creating capacity issues and stalling around 18,000 homes.

The scheme has been reviewed and modelled by the EA, which will work alongside the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and Oxford City Council to ensure that Thames Water delivers against the agreed timeline.

In recent years the EA has been challenging applications for new homes that would connect to the sewer network because of fears over the impact on water quality. It also objected to the city’s draft local plan 2040 on grounds of insufficient sewage capacity.

However, the agency has now confirmed that it will no longer seek planning conditions on new schemes, and will write to Oxford City Council and other affected councils with their revised advice.

Susan Brown, leader of Oxford City Council, said she was “delighted” a solution had been found. “We look forward to receiving the EA’s letter, so we can determine our next steps as local planning authority and work at pace to unlock the growth and new homes currently stalled across the city.”