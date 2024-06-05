SFHA renews strategic partnership with retrofit and fuel poverty charity

The membership body has entered the third year of its strategic partnership with Changeworks and its retrofit joint venture Warmworks.

SFHA said the partnership will enable Changeworks and Warmworks to continue to scale up their support to housing associations to deliver energy-efficient homes.

It added that the charities’ respective expertise on improving the energy efficiency of homes and tackling fuel poverty through tailored support, advocacy and advice has “never been more important”.

Changeworks has worked with more than 20 registered social landlords since 2022. It provides advice and support to help landlords save energy and access financial support for retrofit.