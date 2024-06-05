SFHA renews strategic partnership with retrofit and fuel poverty charity

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The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) has renewed its partnership with a retrofit and fuel poverty charity.
The membership body has entered the third year of its strategic partnership with Changeworks and its retrofit joint venture Warmworks.
SFHA said the partnership will enable Changeworks and Warmworks to continue to scale up their support to housing associations to deliver energy-efficient homes.
It added that the charities’ respective expertise on improving the energy efficiency of homes and tackling fuel poverty through tailored support, advocacy and advice has “never been more important”.
Changeworks has worked with more than 20 registered social landlords since 2022. It provides advice and support to help landlords save energy and access financial support for retrofit.
Changeworks also delivers Home Energy Scotland in the South East and the Highlands and Islands on behalf of the Scottish government and the Energy Saving Trust.
Warmworks is a joint venture between Changeworks, the Energy Saving Trust and retrofit contractor Everwarm. Since being founded in 2015, Warmworks has supported 40,000 homes across Scotland through the installation of energy efficiency improvements.
Sally Thomas, chief executive of the SFHA, said that Changeworks’ expertise on improving the energy efficiency of homes and tackling fuel poverty was “invaluable” and “will be even more so in the years ahead”.
She continued: “With proposed legislation such as the Social Housing Net Zero Heat Standard and the Heat in Buildings Bill on the horizon, as well as the ongoing cost of living crisis, our partnership with Changeworks and Warmworks will be essential in supporting our members and tenants.”
Catherine Palmer, net zero development lead at Changeworks, said: “We’ve seen great decarbonisation progress in the sector and are committed to supporting SFHA members to help meet legislative targets and achieve impactful results.
“Now is a key time to develop and deliver the solutions for decarbonisation and enable a just transition to net zero.
“We will continue to innovate and develop our services across strategic decarbonisation planning, archetypal and stock analysis, project delivery and tenant advice to help existing and new SFHA members support their tenants to achieve affordable warmth in their homes.”
Ross Armstrong, chief executive of Warmworks, said: “Our partnership with SFHA and Changeworks has been successful in strengthening closer working relationships with social landlords.
“We’re at a crucial junction in Scotland’s journey to net zero – one that relies on the input and collaboration of social landlords to decarbonise their housing stock. The partnership between SFHA, Changeworks and Warmworks offers the knowledge, expertise and experience to help deliver this.”
In April, the Scottish government ditched yearly climate change targets and a key pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030. However, a long-term target to reach net zero by 2045 “steadfastly” remained, ministers said.
Scotland has missed eight of the past 12 legally binding annual emissions reduction targets. A recent report from the Climate Change Committee said the interim aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030 was “out of reach”.
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