SFHA urges government to invest in social housing or risk higher rents for tenants

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The Scottish government must invest in social housing or risk tenants being forced into the private rented sector where rents are higher, the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) has warned.
The organisation representing Scottish associations said rising costs mean social landlords could be in a position where they cannot afford to develop, which would mean more people would have to turn to private accommodation or even risk them becoming homeless.
The SFHA made the comments in response to the government’s ‘A New Deal for Tenants’ draft strategy consultation, which seeks to improve accessibility, affordability choices and standards across the whole rented sector in Scotland.
Sally Thomas, chief executive of SFHA, welcomed the strategy, but said members are facing “multiple cost pressures”, including rising development costs and meeting new government standards, such as net zero.
She stated: “If investment doesn’t rise to meet increasing costs, social landlords could face a position where they can’t afford to develop.
“If we can’t deliver the number of social rented sector homes that are needed, then more people will be pushed into the private rented sector which has higher rents – or even risk becoming homeless.”
Ms Thomas said the SFHA supports the position that rent controls should only apply to the private sector, as well as the strategy’s proposal for the creation of a universal definition of affordability.
She added: “SFHA, and our members, look forward to working with the Scottish government as the strategy’s work continues.
“We must continue working together so that all tenants, whether in the social or private sector, can live in a safe, warm, secure, affordable home.”
A Scottish government spokesperson said: “We are grateful to all respondents to our consultation, including the SFHA.
“We will publish an analysis of responses in due course, and look forward to taking this into account as we formalise our plans.
“The Scottish government is proud to have already delivered 108,106 affordable homes since 2007, including more than 75,000 homes for social rent, and is committed to delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, with at least 70% of these available for social rent, making full use of the £3.6bn five-year funding to support the delivery of social and affordable housing across Scotland.”
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