SFHA urges government to invest in social housing or risk higher rents for tenants

The organisation representing Scottish associations said rising costs mean social landlords could be in a position where they cannot afford to develop, which would mean more people would have to turn to private accommodation or even risk them becoming homeless.

The SFHA made the comments in response to the government’s ‘A New Deal for Tenants’ draft strategy consultation, which seeks to improve accessibility, affordability choices and standards across the whole rented sector in Scotland.

Sally Thomas, chief executive of SFHA, welcomed the strategy, but said members are facing “multiple cost pressures”, including rising development costs and meeting new government standards, such as net zero.