SFHA warns ‘divisive claims’ about social housing put staff at risk as landlords close offices amid far-right protests

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Recent anti-immigration protests in Scotland have “drawn housing associations into tensions”, the sector’s trade body has warned, with landlords forced to close their offices and report threats to the police.
In a statement published last week, the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) said “inaccurate and divisive claims” about social housing allocations risk creating community tensions and putting staff in unsafe situations.
On 23 July, Shettleston Housing Association in Glasgow took the decision to close its office due to a planned protest outside, and has since notified the police of online threats made to staff safety.
Another Glasgow landlord, New Gorbals Housing Association (NGHA), also took the decision to close its office last week for similar reasons, reports have suggested.
Last week, STV reported that a crowd had gathered outside NGHA’s office for a demonstration promoted online by anti-immigration groups, and that NGHA decided to temporarily close its office over concerns about the “potential for trouble” from people outside the area attending.
Following a recent wave of smaller protests across Glasgow, a rally of around 1,700 people took place on 25 July. Police Scotland said “disparate groups” around the city engaged in “acts of violence, disorder, intimidation and hate-motivated offences”, and 15 people have since been arrested.
Tony Teasdale, chief executive of Shettleston, told Inside Housing that the protest planned outside the office on Thursday did not go ahead in the end.
But he met with a small group, which included tenants, on the following morning to discuss their concerns about the housing association’s allocations policy.
The main area of concern, he said, was “the extent to which we’re housing folk who might have been asylum seekers originally through the homelessness route and the impact this has on the rehousing chances of local people in need”.
There were other concerns raised around safety, with suggestions that Shettleston’s tenants “are a safety risk to other tenants”, Mr Teasdale said.
He recognised that there is “a big pressure” on Glasgow City Council in terms of homelessness applications and acceptances, with the council now planning 10 years ahead and “requiring a very large proportion of housing association lettings”.
He continued: “Clearly that’s against the background where we’ve got pressures anyway on our housing list, and other pressures from the cost of living situation, the sort of thing that [is] causing frustrations and anxieties for people.
“So we get all that. Obviously, we’re dealing with that on a day-to-day basis, and we want to be as supportive as possible. But some of the comments appear to be based on a view that all people from other cultures are a potential safety risk.”
A statement from the housing association on Friday said that “there have been a number of threats made to the safety of our staff and this is completely unacceptable”.
Mr Teasdale told Inside Housing there have been comments circulating online encouraging local people to “find out where staff live”, and one individual staff member’s name and other place of work was mentioned.
He also pointed to a Facebook post that called his staff “traitors to their own people” and encouraged people to “take addresses”.
These instances have been passed on to the police due to concern for staff safety, Mr Teasdale said. A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed it received two reports on 24 July which related to “concerns about comments posted online”.
Following these instances impacting housing associations in Glasgow, the SFHA put out its statement addressing misinformation around social housing allocations.
Richard Meade, SFHA chief executive, said: “Recent protests have drawn housing associations into tensions. We are here to support you. And with everyone else, we are clear: housing associations allocate homes in accordance with the law and on the basis of housing need.
“The people they house, whether they are New Scots or were born here, are not the cause of Scotland’s housing emergency.
“The fundamental problem is that we do not have enough homes and social homes. Inaccurate or divisive claims about how homes are allocated risk creating tension within communities and can place housing association staff and tenants in difficult and sometimes unsafe situations. This is unacceptable.
“Our members are here to meet housing need and support tenants, not to manage the consequences of irresponsible political rhetoric.”
Mr Meade said the SFHA will continue to challenge “claims that misrepresent social housing or put people at risk”.
In an exclusive survey published earlier this year, Inside Housing revealed the scale of misinformation related to race, immigration and social housing, as well as its impact on staff and tenants.
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