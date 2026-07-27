SFHA warns ‘divisive claims’ about social housing put staff at risk as landlords close offices amid far-right protests

In a statement published last week, the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) said “inaccurate and divisive claims” about social housing allocations risk creating community tensions and putting staff in unsafe situations.

On 23 July, Shettleston Housing Association in Glasgow took the decision to close its office due to a planned protest outside, and has since notified the police of online threats made to staff safety.

Another Glasgow landlord, New Gorbals Housing Association (NGHA), also took the decision to close its office last week for similar reasons, reports have suggested.

Last week, STV reported that a crowd had gathered outside NGHA’s office for a demonstration promoted online by anti-immigration groups, and that NGHA decided to temporarily close its office over concerns about the “potential for trouble” from people outside the area attending.

Following a recent wave of smaller protests across Glasgow, a rally of around 1,700 people took place on 25 July. Police Scotland said “disparate groups” around the city engaged in “acts of violence, disorder, intimidation and hate-motivated offences”, and 15 people have since been arrested.