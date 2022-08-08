SHAC calls on government to freeze housing association rents

SHAC said that rising energy costs that could see bills rise by £300 a month and an impending recession means people are already on tight budgets and cannot afford to pay a rent increase of potentially more than 10%.

Since 2020, social landlords in England have been able to increase rents by the rate of Consumer Price Index (CPI) – which measures inflation (the rising cost of living) – plus 1% each year.

But CPI rose by 9.4% in the 12 months to June 2022, up from 9.1% in May. The Bank of England has warned that inflation could hit 13% by the end of the year.

If the upward trend continues, it means that councils and housing associations could raise rents by more than 10% from April 2023.

Comparatively, when the rent for 2022-23 was set last September, CPI was 3.1%.

Last year, all major English housing associations raised their rents by the maximum allowed.