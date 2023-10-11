Shadow homelessness minister says affordable definition should be linked to income

Mike Amesbury told attendees of a panel session at Labour Party Conference that “the definition of affordable housing had been vandalised” by the Conservatives.

The shadow minister for homelessness and building safety made the remarks as part of a panel on tackling poverty, organised by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) and chaired by CIH boss Gavin Smart.

“Let’s look at the definition of affordable housing, it’s been vandalised hasn’t it? It’s absolute nonsense,” Mr Amesbury said.

“80% of market rates – we’ll change that to make it relate to the income in people’s pockets and their household budgets.”

The affordable rent tenure was introduced in England in 2011 to make up for huge cuts to social housing grant by the coalition government.