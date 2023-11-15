Addressing Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), Matthew Pennycook said: “Is it not the case that… there is no evidence to suggest that we will see, as some claim, an exodus of landlords from the sector?”

He also referred to comments made by Mr Beadle in an industry webinar earlier this year, in which he said: “This sector is actually still increasing. That’s not terribly helpful to our argument, to be honest with you. But in the context of cost of living and rising costs we have to tell that story and link the two.”

Mr Pennycook and Mr Beadle were taking part in the first evidence session of the Public Bill Committee yesterday regarding the proposals in the Renters’ Reform Bill.