Shadow housing minister: ‘Majority of grant funding under Labour government will be for social rent’

We wanted to find out what Labour thinks about the campaign, and what commitment it is ready to make at this stage to building homes for social rent if it gains power.

We also spoke to him about Build Social , Inside Housing’s new campaign calling for the main political parties to commit to building large numbers of homes for social rent – including 90,000 a year in England, or 900,000 over 10 years.

We spoke to Mr Pennycook to add some flesh to the bones of those proposals, and find out what planning reforms he thinks are needed to quickly boost housebuilding.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had just promised to “bulldoze through” what he described as a “restrictive” planning system to deliver the “next generation of Labour new towns” with a target of 1.5 million homes.

When Inside Housing finally caught up with him before yet another panel discussion in a corridor on the second floor of the ACC centre on the Kings Dock, Mr Pennycook was in a buoyant mood.

Mr Pennycook had a busy week darting between housing fringe events at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, patiently laying out the work a Labour government would have to do to speed up the delivery of affordable homes in the UK.

We will start with the campaign. What does Mr Pennycook think about the call to build 900,000 homes for social rent over the next decade?

He is enthusiastic in response: “I definitely agree with the aspiration. We want as many affordable homes of those 1.5 million as possible.”

This includes an indication that, in the early years at least, a significant focus will be on social rent.

“There’s obviously a lot of work to do but I think we have set out a clear sense of direction,” Mr Pennycook adds. “On social in the first year, we are going to direct the overwhelming proportion of grant funding under a Labour government towards social rented homes. In terms of the principle, they are the homes we need more than any others.”

In order to increase delivery of any type of homes, though, Mr Pennycook is clear that reform of the planning system is essential.

“We are going to direct the overwhelming proportion of grant funding under a Labour government towards social rented homes. In terms of the principle, they are the homes we need more than any others”

“We’re very clear that you’ve got to do a lot of stuff early on in terms of the planning system. We’ve got to amend the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) to undo some of the damaging changes the government has made.

“There are other interventions such as writing to chief planning officers with directions, as we’re going to get more serious about enforcing local plan coverage and trying to drive up rates of plans that are up to date.”

The delay to local plans is an issue. Research from August this year found that uncertainty about the direction of the NPPF and the subsequent slowdown in local plan-making could mean that as much as 78% of English councils will not have an up-to-date local plan in place by the end of 2025.

Mr Pennycook does not believe that it will be necessary to amend or introduce legislation for these changes to the planning system or to deliver new towns.

There have been a number of New Towns Acts since 1946 that give the government powers to designate areas of land for new town development, and the setting-up of development corporations to deliver those towns.

On plans for an Infrastructure Levy, the shadow minister says it is not something a Labour government would bring forward and should not be “too disruptive” to scrap, thanks to the test pilot approach the government is taking.