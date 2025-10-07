Shadow housing secretary says affordable housing targets are so high they ‘prevent anything getting built’

Speaking at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Mr Cleverly said: “We have affordable housing targets so high they basically prevent anything getting built.”

His remarks come after the National Housing Federation today stressed the need to protect the provision of new affordable homes in response to reports that the mayor of London is considering slashing the 35% affordable target for developments in the capital.

Mr Cleverly proposed rewriting the London Plan to prioritise housing delivery on brownfield sites, turning them into business and housing hubs.

He cited Canary Wharf and the Olympic Park in London as examples, adding that such developments would benefit from proximity to transport links, the night-time economy and employment opportunities.