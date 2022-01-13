Shared owners could be given right to vote on running of building under new proposals

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Residents of shared ownership properties could be given the right to vote on decisions regarding the running of their building as part of a number of new reforms being proposed by the government.
The government is aiming to encourage the widespread take-up of commonhold, an alternative form of ownership to leasehold, as part of a number of proposals that also include making it easier for leaseholders to own and manage their home.
Commonhold is a form of ownership that allows individuals to own the freehold of their property and become part of a commonhold association, which owns and manages the common parts of a building or estate.
It is different to a leasehold system, which typically sees buildings owned by a single freeholder who is responsible for taking decisions on how a building is run.
Members of a commonhold association are given voting rights to make decisions on things such as appointing managing agents and spending on repairs.
Shared ownership leases cannot currently be offered in commonhold settings.
However the government is looking at changing this and launched a six-week consultation this week on how voting rights should operate in such an instance.
The government intends to extend voting rights on the running of the building to shared owners but housing associations will hold on to some voting rights under the new shared ownership model.
Under the proposals voting rights will be extended to shared owners, however providers will retain some voting powers due to the new shared ownership model.
Last year the government introduced a new model of shared ownership, which includes making landlords responsible for repair costs for the first 10 years.
The new proposals suggest that landlords, such as housing associations, should be given a say during the 10-year period on decisions related to repairs that they pay for. Providers should also have input on any decision to end the commonhold, the consultation said.
However where a landlord owns only a “limited” number of shared ownership properties within a building, it could be allowed to delegate voting rights on repairs to individual shared ownership residents, the consultation added.
The proposals will apply to all new commonhold buildings or properties were the shared ownership lease has been granted after a building was converted to commonhold. For existing shared ownership leases, providers may delegate some or all of their voting rights to shared owners, the government said.
The consultation is in response to recommendations made by the Law Commission in 2020 as part of a wider review into leasehold and commonhold reform.
Ministers have already committed to a number of changes as part of this review, including stopping ground rents for most new residential leases and lease extensions.
The measures are currently going through parliament as part of the Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Bill and will also apply to Wales.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities consultation also includes giving more leaseholders the ability to fully manage or own their properties – in buildings where there is a mixture of homes and other non-residential facilities, such as shops and restaurants.
The current system means that if facilities such as shops and restaurants take up more than 25% of the floorspace, leaseholders cannot collectively bid to take control of their building through ‘right to manage’ or buy their freehold through ‘enfranchisement’.
However under the new plans this limit would be increased to 50%.
Leasehold minister Lord Stephen Greenhalgh said that the government proposals will “rebalance power and should see more leaseholders than ever before owning the full rights to their homes”.
Julie James, Welsh housing minister, said: “I welcome this consultation as an important step towards implementing the Law Commission’s recommendations on leasehold reform, which were jointly commissioned by the Welsh and UK governments. I want us to work together on these important reforms to ensure they reflect the best interests of leaseholders in Wales.”
Katie Kendrick, founder of the National Leasehold Campaign, said: “If these proposals to make collective freehold purchase and right to manage cheaper, simpler and more accessible are enacted and not watered down following this consultation, we will finally see leaseholders cast off their feudal chains as part of the biggest democratisation of flat ownership and land rights that England and Wales have ever seen. This is exciting.”
The changes come amid the building safety crisis, with housing secretary Michael Gove announcing this week plans for a new £4bn fund to help leaseholders in buildings between 11 and 18 metres tall.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories