Shared owners could be given right to vote on running of building under new proposals

The government is aiming to encourage the widespread take-up of commonhold, an alternative form of ownership to leasehold, as part of a number of proposals that also include making it easier for leaseholders to own and manage their home.

Commonhold is a form of ownership that allows individuals to own the freehold of their property and become part of a commonhold association, which owns and manages the common parts of a building or estate.

It is different to a leasehold system, which typically sees buildings owned by a single freeholder who is responsible for taking decisions on how a building is run.

Members of a commonhold association are given voting rights to make decisions on things such as appointing managing agents and spending on repairs.

Shared ownership leases cannot currently be offered in commonhold settings.

However the government is looking at changing this and launched a six-week consultation this week on how voting rights should operate in such an instance.

The government intends to extend voting rights on the running of the building to shared owners but housing associations will hold on to some voting rights under the new shared ownership model.

Under the proposals voting rights will be extended to shared owners, however providers will retain some voting powers due to the new shared ownership model.