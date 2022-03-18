Shared owners face soaring bills due to inflation-linked rent and service charge increases

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Shared owners are being hit with huge increases in their monthly bills from housing associations due to a combination of inflation-linked rent rises and soaring service charges.
Inside Housing has spoken to three shared owners living in properties owned by G15 landlords who are facing overall monthly increases between £80 and £110.
They have said they do not know how they will pay these bills amid wider cost of living pressures, while two of them are also unable to move due to the building safety crisis.
Chris Tapp lives in a property owned by Network Homes at Grand Union Heights in Wembley, north-west London.
He recently received a letter from Network Homes stating that his monthly rent will be increased by 7.1% to £242.56 starting next month, while his service charge will be increased by 47% from £284.
Like most shared owners, Mr Tapp has a clause in his lease that gives landlords the option to increase annual rents in line with the Retail Price Index (RPI).
In Mr Tapp’s case, his lease stated that his rent can be increased by November’s RPI, which in 2021 was 7.1%.
This differs from social tenants, whose rents are linked to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a more modern measure for inflation that generally runs lower than the RPI.
For 2022-23, social rents can be raised by September’s CPI (3.1%) plus 1%, meaning the maximum rise will be by 4.1%.
Both measures for inflation are hitting the highest levels seen in decades due to rising energy costs and supply chain shortages as economies open up from coronavirus lockdowns.
Alongside being hit with record rent rises, shared owners are facing huge increases in their service charge, in part due to the impact of inflation on providing services and the ongoing cost of the building safety crisis.
Jamie Ratcliff, executive director of people and partnerships at Network Homes, said service charge estimates have increased due to “financial pressures including rising material prices and labour shortages” impacting the cost of services they provide.
He said Network Homes is not paid a commission for arranging insurance or providing any other service and that shared owners are made aware of potential rent and service charge increases when they purchase a property.
Mr Tapp said he is “probably going to be placed in negative equity” due to the “extortionate” costs placed on him.
L&Q is also raising shared ownership rents in line with November’s RPI.
Judith, who did not want to provide her last name, has been hit with a rent increase of 7.6% for her property in Barking, east London, as her lease stated that her rent can be increased by November’s RPI plus 0.5%.
Judith’s monthly rent will increase from £420.63 to £452.60, while her service charge will increase by 27% from £184.90 to £234.08.
“I already budget, but I will have to budget even more and I am not sure how at this point,” she said.
A spokesperson for L&Q said service charges for Judith’s block have increased due to last year’s communal electricity consumption, the increase in energy prices, increased caretaking costs and the addition of a sinking fund contribution.
They said L&Q has contacted residents it knows will be most affected by the increases and is encouraging other residents who need help to get in touch with its income team or its independent and confidential financial advisory service, Pound Advice.
Meanwhile, Clarion resident *Stuart (name changed) is facing a rent increase of 5.4% from £55.39 to £58.38, based on September’s RPI of 4.9% plus 0.5%.
His service charge is being increased by 67% from £139.46 to £231.31, which he said means he may have to look into getting a loan or a new job.
A Clarion spokesperson said it was “necessary” for it to raise rents as the price of many goods and materials are rising faster than inflation.
The increase in service charge at Stuart’s block “has mainly been driven by essential work to the heating system and fire safety investigations”, they added.
Many shared owners facing inflation-linked increases to their bills are trapped and unable to move to a cheaper home due the building safety crisis.
Fire safety issues have been uncovered at Mr Tapp’s block and he is currently waiting for remediation work to be carried out.
Mr Ratcliff said Network Homes is waiting for a fire test to ensure its proposed remediation solution will work, which will then allow the government to determine whether the building can receive funding via its Building Safety Fund. He said leaseholders will be charged as a “last resort”.
Stuart is also waiting for remediation work to be carried out on his building after it failed an External Wall System 1 check.
Clarion said it does not own or manage the building, but it has been liaising with the managing agent and been advised that the block’s developer is currently considering the scope of the work.
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