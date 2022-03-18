Shared owners face soaring bills due to inflation-linked rent and service charge increases

Inside Housing has spoken to three shared owners living in properties owned by G15 landlords who are facing overall monthly increases between £80 and £110.

They have said they do not know how they will pay these bills amid wider cost of living pressures, while two of them are also unable to move due to the building safety crisis.

Chris Tapp lives in a property owned by Network Homes at Grand Union Heights in Wembley, north-west London.

He recently received a letter from Network Homes stating that his monthly rent will be increased by 7.1% to £242.56 starting next month, while his service charge will be increased by 47% from £284.

Like most shared owners, Mr Tapp has a clause in his lease that gives landlords the option to increase annual rents in line with the Retail Price Index (RPI).

In Mr Tapp’s case, his lease stated that his rent can be increased by November’s RPI, which in 2021 was 7.1%.

This differs from social tenants, whose rents are linked to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a more modern measure for inflation that generally runs lower than the RPI.

For 2022-23, social rents can be raised by September’s CPI (3.1%) plus 1%, meaning the maximum rise will be by 4.1%.

Both measures for inflation are hitting the highest levels seen in decades due to rising energy costs and supply chain shortages as economies open up from coronavirus lockdowns.

Alongside being hit with record rent rises, shared owners are facing huge increases in their service charge, in part due to the impact of inflation on providing services and the ongoing cost of the building safety crisis.

Jamie Ratcliff, executive director of people and partnerships at Network Homes, said service charge estimates have increased due to “financial pressures including rising material prices and labour shortages” impacting the cost of services they provide.