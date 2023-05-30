Shared ownership can become ‘financially unsustainable’ for buyers over time, report warns

A new report warns social landlords that they are at risk of non-compliance if they do not provide shared owners with the information necessary to make informed transactional decisions #UKhousing

Shared ownership risks becoming “financially unsustainable” for lower-income buyers over time due to its “upward-only” costs and a system that requires them to buy as much as they can afford at the outset, a new report has warned #UKhousing

But with rents rising annually at retail price index of inflation plus 0.5%, service charge increases, ground rents and lease extension payments, a buyer’s housing costs can rise sharply over time.

This means that if buying, for example, 25% of the equity would cost 30% of their household income, they would be required to buy a higher percentage in order to get the home.

The report pointed to a Homes England calculator, which requires buyers incomes to be assessed, with 45% of their income (40% in London) being deemed an ‘affordable’ purchase.

This is because rising rents, service charges and ground rents chip away at the financial resilience of buyers who were required to take on as much as they could possibly afford at the start.

It warned that while the product – which sees buyers purchase an equity stake in a property and paying a reduced rent on the remaining share – is “the cheapest entry point to home ‘ownership’’’, it becomes increasingly difficult over time.

The report by the Shared Ownership Resources (SOR) platform, launched by former shared owner Sue Phillips, looked into the longer-term experience of buying a home under the model.

A new report , called Shared ownership: the consumer perspective, revealed how more than a third of shared owners display indicators of financial vulnerability, with lower financial resilience and lower financial capability compared with other homeowners buying with a mortgage.

This has been particularly exacerbated by recent interest rate hikes and some shared owners being caught up in the building safety crisis, due to associated costs for insurance and interim safety measures.

“Shared ownership is the cheapest entry point to home ‘ownership’ due to the relative affordability of a mortgage deposit on a part share,” the report said.

”But the longer the shared owner remains in occupation, the more likely the purchase will represent poor value for money. This is due in large part to ‘upward-only’ annual rent reviews at a premium to inflation and 100% liability for uncapped and poorly regulated service charges.

“Over time, total housing costs may rise well above the level determined as affordable during the initial affordability assessment.

“In some cases, shared ownership will become financially unsustainable over time, leaving households vulnerable to risks of financial hardship, poverty or even repossession.

“Improved national monitoring data is urgently required to assist better understanding of the demographics for whom shared ownership remains affordable and those for whom it does not.”

Analysis by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) suggested that around a fifth of shared owners are in poverty, the report said, which is double that found for households buying outright with a mortgage.

In a previously unpublished analysis of its 2022 cost of living survey, JRF found that low-income shared owners (defined as in the bottom 40% of incomes) were experiencing among the highest levels of hardship across all tenures, with 44% cited having gone without three or more essentials and 45% having low or no savings.

The report said that too much emphasis is placed on initial access and far too little on longer-term outcomes and impact for entrants to the scheme.

The report described the initial affordability assessment’s focus on short-term costs as “unhelpful” in assessing the ongoing financial sustainability of the purchase.

Additional research by the JRF found that between 2010 and 2021, shared ownership rents (22%) have risen faster than average rent increases seen for both social (3%) and private renters (10%).

Even if shared owners do staircase, the current market value model means they could pay considerably more in total than would have been the case had they purchased their home on the open market in the first place.

For example, assuming a shared owner purchased a 50% initial share of a property with a market value of £300,000, the first share would cost £150,000.

If they staircased to 100% 15 years later and the property had increased in value to £500,000, the second share would cost £250,000.

A housing association benefits from the uplift in value, but the shared owner could pay more for a property that would have been cheaper had they been able to buy the property outright.