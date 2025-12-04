Gresham House Thriving Investments Residential Secure Income LP (ReSI LP) now has more than £400m of capital after gaining the contribution from Worcestershire Pension Fund.

It also brings the company’s portfolio and pipeline of housing to more than 3,000 homes as it targets achieving a £1bn portfolio by 2029.

A share of the 700 homes funded through the new commitment will be built in Worcestershire and Herefordshire.