Shared ownership investor signs deal with developer for 167 homes in South West

The deal between real estate investment trust Residential Secure Income (ReSI) and developer Countryside Partnerships will see 167 new homes built in Chippenham, Wiltshire.

The homes, a mixture of houses and apartments, are located at Langley Park, a brownfield site in a former industrial area now being turned into affordable housing.

They will form part of a larger 340-home project being developed at the site, with Countryside Partnerships selling the remainder of the properties directly to the open market.