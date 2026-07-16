Shared ownership pilot would unlock £13bn for affordable housing, says London residents’ group

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The G15 Residents’ Group is calling on the housing minister to introduce a shared ownership pilot that would reduce interest rates on staircasing and help more people own their homes outright.
In a letter to Matthew Pennycook, Pamela Newman, the co-vice chair of the group, called for a revised shared ownership mortgage offer that would reduce rates from 4.7% to 3% when staircasing.
This would unlock £13bn for housing associations which they could then “reinvest into new affordable housing over a five-year to 10-year period”, the group said.
The group represents residents of London’s largest landlords.
The letter highlights the fact that the value of properties is increasing at a much higher rate than wages, alongside higher mortgage costs, meaning that some shared owners are further away from buying their homes outright than they were at the start of their journey.
The group called on the government to work with residents, housing associations, lenders and Homes England (the government’s housing agency) to pilot the proposal. The pilot would assess the proposal’s impact on staircasing rates and the delivery of new affordable housing.
In the letter, Ms Newman wrote that shared ownership was introduced with a “bold and inspiring vision”, recognising that “many hardworking people could not afford to buy a home outright”.
“Yet despite doing everything right, many now feel further away from owning their home than when they first bought it,” she said.
“Higher mortgage costs and wider affordability pressures have only widened this gap. As a consequence, the original vision of shared ownership – where buyers could realistically expect to staircase to full ownership within a decade – is now beyond the reach of most shared owners,” she said.
Research suggests that only around 2% of shared owners staircase to full ownership each year.
Ms Newman said the proposal was an “innovative and practical” solution that would help shared owners as well as the social housing sector.
“There are currently around 243,000 shared ownership homes owned by charitable housing associations across England, representing approximately £33bn of housing association equity tied up in unsold shares.
“The modelling, underpinning this proposal, suggests that reducing staircasing mortgage rates from around 4.7% to approximately 3% could increase staircasing rates by up to five times, unlocking around £13bn for housing associations to reinvest into new affordable housing over a five-year to 10-year period,” she said.
According to the letter, the proposal would bring around 82% of shared owners to, or close to, cost neutrality, “making the decision to staircase financially achievable for many more households”.
Ms Newman said: “From the perspective [of the G15 Residents’ Group], this is one of the rare policy proposals that simultaneously supports existing residents while creating opportunities for future generations.”
She added that residents were not asking the government to create a new subsidy or to give shared owners “preferential treatment”.
“We are asking for the original promise of shared ownership to become an opportunity and achievable again. Shared owners have worked hard, honoured their commitments and invested in their homes. They have done everything expected of them.
“The challenge is not a lack of aspiration – it is that the housing market has changed dramatically, while the shared ownership model has not evolved to keep pace,” she said.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government was contacted for comment.
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