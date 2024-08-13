Sparrow Shared Ownership has launched after Universities Superannuation Scheme Limited, the sole trustee for the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), acquired more than 3,000 shared ownership properties from Sage Homes.

The USS is the UK’s largest private pension fund, with around £77bn under management.

It is the second-largest deal since Vistry Group’s £580m build-to-rent agreement with Blackstone and Regis, the same large private equity firms that set up Sage in June.

The portfolio, which is located across the UK, consists of shared ownership homes across 250 Sage sites.