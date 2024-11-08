Shared ownership revenue at large South of England landlord drops a third in half-year

The 37,000-home landlord recorded revenue of £18.3m from the sale of 146 shared ownership homes in the six months to the end of September.

This compared with £28m from shared ownership sales in the same period last year from 215 transactions, the landlord reported.

The average sale percentage on first-tranche sales also fell, to 38%, in the group’s most recent half-year, compared with 42% last year.